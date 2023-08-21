Expert Share Habits You Need In Your 20s To Stay Fit And Healthy

The cornerstone of good health is a well-balanced diet. The vitamins, minerals, and energy needed for optimum physical & mental function are provided by consuming a range of nutrient-rich foods.

In conversation with Zee News Digital, Ms Sumaiya A, Clinical Dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Kalya shares how diet and regular health checkups can help young people in their 20s to stay fit and healthy.

Ms Sumaiya says, "A diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats promotes optimal growth and development, helps people maintain a healthy weight, and lowers their chance of developing chronic diseases like Obesity, Diabetes, and cardiovascular issues."



A healthy diet additionally boosts strong bones and muscles, which are necessary for an active lifestyle and general fitness. Since they aid in the development of peak bone mass and lower the risk of Osteoporosis later in life, adequate calcium and vitamin D intake is especially important.

Youth can easily participate in sports and physical activities thanks to the assistance that a diet rich in protein sources provides for muscular growth and repair.

For early detection and prevention of health disorders, frequent health examinations are essential in addition to a healthy diet. Regular examinations enable medical practitioners to keep track of a young person's overall health and spot any issues that might not otherwise be apparent.

The likelihood of a disorder being successfully treated and prevented can both be increased with early recognition of its symptoms & prompt management.

Healthcare professionals can instruct youngsters about good lifestyle choices during health examinations. Young people can learn useful information and form habits that will benefit them for the rest of their lives through discussions on nutrition, exercise, and other preventive actions.

"Regular examinations also make it possible to monitor growth and development, ensuring that any deviations from the norm are quickly addressed", according to Ms Sumaiya.

Additionally, getting regular physicals might assist in resolving mental health issues. The difficulties that young people may experience with stress, worry, and depression may influence their general well-being.

A secure environment is created for open discussions regarding mental health at routine checks, can then lead to the necessary assistance and solutions.

Technology use can also be an advantage for health examinations. Youth can track their physical activity, sleep patterns, and nutrition using wearable technology or mobile health apps, developing self-awareness & responsibility for their health decisions.

These resources can support routine health examinations and motivate young people to actively manage their wellbeing.

In conclusion, a balanced diet and routine physicals are essential for assisting youth in remaining active & maintaining excellent health. A healthy diet offers vital nutrients, promotes growth, and lowers the risk of chronic illnesses. "Health examinations can help offer early diagnosis and control of health disorders, permit teaching about healthy habits, and advance on general wellbeing," summarizes Ms Sumaiya.

By giving these things priority, young people can build a solid foundation for a fit and active lifestyle, putting them on the road to long-term fitness & wellness.