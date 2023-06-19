International Yoga Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History And Celebrations Worldwide

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly recognised the International Day of Yoga. This was made after a proposal request by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

In India, yoga is an age-old physical, mental, and spiritual discipline that includes a variety of exercises, poses (asanas), breathing exercises (pranayama), and meditation.

Since 2015, 21 June has been designated as International Yoga Day, which aims to raise awareness of the advantages of the age-old discipline known as yoga. On June 21 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session inside the UN Headquarters for the first time. This year marks the 9th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga.

International Day of Yoga 2023: Date

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21st every year.

International Day of Yoga 2023: Theme

The International Day of Yoga's 2023 theme, "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," perfectly captures our shared ambition of "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

International Yoga Day 2023: History

The International Day of Yoga was proposed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in his September 27, 2014, address to the UN General Assembly.

Given that June 21st is the summer solstice, which has special importance in many regions of the world, he recommended that day be declared the International Day of Yoga.

International Yoga Day 2023: Significance

The objective of the International Day of Yoga is to increase public awareness of the many advantages of yoga practice and to inspire people to live healthier lives. It serves as a reminder of the value of maintaining a healthy physical and mental balance and emphasises Yoga's contribution to this goal.

Several activities, workshops, and yoga sessions are scheduled on this day all across the world. These gatherings are intended to spread awareness of yoga as a way to increase physical fitness, reduce stress, boost mental health, and promote harmony and peace among people.

These events draw participants of all ages and fitness levels, making it a worldwide celebration of yoga's beneficial effects.

This day also encourages meditation as a daily practise for mental clarity and self-awareness, which are crucial for thriving in a stress-free atmosphere.