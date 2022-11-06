Is extra virgin olive oil EXTRA healthy? 7 benefits of using extra virgin olive oil

Even though traditional methods of cooking in India utilize mustard oil for every dish, this Italian twist has become popular even among mothers now. Olive oil has become the popular choice of every person, fitness enthusiasts or not. It's full of antioxidants and heart-healthy fats, and it's simple to use for roasting, frying, baking, or sautéing making it the best choice.

If you haven't already discovered the health benefits of olive oil, you're about to do so. It's always a surprise when something so incredibly delightful also turns out to be so extremely beneficial for you. The manufacturing procedure is easy. Although olives can be pressed to obtain their oil, the more recent technique includes crushing the olives, combining them, and then using a machine to separate the oil from the pulp. The three main grades of olive oil include:

- refined olive oil

- virgin olive oil

- extra virgin olive oil

Health benefits of extra virgin olive oil

1. Rich in antioxidants

Oleic acid and antioxidants found in olive oil can help reduce inflammation. This could be the primary cause of olive oil's health advantages.

2. Promotes cardiovascular health

According to studies, taking 1 1/2 tablespoons of oleic acid-rich oils, such as olive oil, may lower the risk of coronary heart disease as long as they take the place of foods high in saturated fat and do not result in an increase in daily caloric intake.

3. May reduce the risk of certain cancers

According to earlier studies, women who consume the most extra virgin olive oil had a lower risk of breast and colon cancer. Oleic acid, hydroxytyrosol, oleocanthal, phytosterols, and squalene are some of the components of olive oil that have proven to have anti-cancer properties.

4. Supports a healthy gut microbiome

Having healthy gut bacteria is in your best interest because it affects everything from digestion to mood to skin look! The polyphenols in olive oil may lessen GI tract inflammation and promote the development of beneficial bacteria.

5. Boosts bone health + strength

Researchers speculate that olive oil’s anti-inflammatory polyphenols may trigger mechanisms that help prevent bone breakdown and stimulate bone formation.

6. Balances blood sugar and may help prevent diabetes

Anyone aiming to avoid or control type 2 diabetes should include healthy fats in their diet. People who consumed the most olive oil had lower fasting blood sugar and a noticeably lower chance of getting diabetes, according to studies.

7. May help you lose weight

Another incentive to give up your fat-free salad dressing in favour of EVOO (extra virgin olive oil) and vinegar is that olive oil helps maintain blood sugar levels steady and can thus help suppress cravings that could otherwise result in overeating and weight gain.

Sadly the age-old aloo parantha is also being made using olive oil as well.

