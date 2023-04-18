Is Your Moodiness A Sign Of Mental Health Problem? Check Out Expert's Opinion

Everybody experiences occasional restlessness, agitation, or moodiness. Nonetheless, in some people, the anxiousness takes a more intense form of unease that results in a lack of concentration. Agitation can be exceedingly painful and upsetting. It also interferes with social connections and professional performance, and in some cases, it raises the likelihood that someone would damage themselves or others.





"People who suffer from mood problems may be more likely to become agitated. Bipolar illness and depression are examples of mood disorders that can be treated medically and cause changes in cognition, energy, and behaviour. Anyone can be affected by them, regardless of age, ethnicity, or social standing," says Kanchan Rai, an emotional and mental well-being coach."A period of agitation is characterised by insignificant motions, such as trembling hands. Additional signs include hostility, a lack of self-control, stress, and aggressive or disruptive behaviour. Even though it frequently coexists with stress, clinicians typically designate the term 'moodiness' to identify serious mental activity that stems from emotional discomfort. These outward habits act as an expression of the person`s emotions. Agitation is a sign of a medical ailment, such as a mood disorder or feeling nervous. When a person's treatment for depression or bipolar disorder isn`t functioning as effectively as it should, they frequently become agitated. It can also be brought on by traumatic or extremely stressful circumstances. A person may at first come across as caustic. If the stress intensifies, they may begin to pace, lash out vocally, clench their fists, or even act in a threatening or confrontational manner."Kanchan Rai, the founder of Let Us Talk, spoke to IANSlife, on this topic. Excerpts:A: Some of the symptoms of agitation or moodiness are Irrational or impulsive behaviour, disruptive outbursts, excessive talking or moving other than usual days. Along with this, difficulty concentrating or continuing with the conversation, pacing or shuffling feet, stress, anxiety, impatience, wringing hands, or clenching fists.A: People with mood disorders may struggle to perform successfully at jobs, school, or at home due to the uncomfortable emotions of moodiness. This frequently causes severe disruptions to their everyday life and hinders their capacity to accomplish their objectives. Relationships might suffer from stress. People who experience this may become intolerable with repetitive actions. Even close friends and family members could start to lose patience with someone who finds it difficult to hold a meaningful discussion. Being upset makes it challenging to focus on everything. Tasks relating to your career can frequently become almost unattainable. Conversations with colleagues or employers may result in rigidity.Agitated people frequently struggle to fall asleep at night. Hence, lack of sleep could exacerbate the disease and cause other health issues. Furthermore, it may be challenging for them to appropriately describe patients' symptoms and medical background to their doctors, which makes treating their mood problems more challenging. Several studies indicate that agitation increases the probability of suicidal behaviour.A: Accurately identifying and treating a person's health problems or other underlying diseases is the first step in preventing agitation. It usually goes away when depression, bipolar disorder, or other diseases are properly controlled.In case you start to feel anxious at a serious level, get assistance. The best outcomes frequently come from early intervention, and being alert. The intensely unpleasant feelings can be reduced with appropriate treatment. An agitation crisis can be avoided by recognizing and dealing with its early warning signals before they intensify.Mood swings are a common occurrence in life. They can, however, become a symptom of a mental health condition which should be guided by the specialist or as required. A medical expert can suggest techniques for curing such mental syndrome.A: Remain close to the one who is going through an agitation phase. Avoid walking or running away from that individual if it is all feasible. Make sure you and others are safe. Remove harmful things from the surrounding. Reduce other kinds of stimulation, such as loud noises, vivid colours, and extreme temperatures, and remove all unwanted furniture from space if it is possible.Listen - if the person is at ease enough to speak, pay close attention. Reiterating statements can aid in establishing a verbal connection while preventing agitation from rising.Some lifestyle practices, such as better sleep quality and giving yourself space from work, may be useful if agitation is mild to moderate and does not entail hostility.