Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2794934https://zeenews.india.com/health/monsoon-eye-care-protect-yourself-from-rainy-season-infections-2794934
NewsHealth
MONSOON EYE CARE

Monsoon Eye Care: Protect Yourself From Rainy Season Infections With Doctor's Advice

The monsoon season brings relief from summer heat, but also poses risks to eye health; follow these expert tips to protect yourself from rainy season infections. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Conjunctivitis is the most common eye infection during the monsoon, caused by bacteria or viruses
  • Keep your eyes clean by washing your hands regularly, especially before touching your face
  • Refrain from sharing towels, handkerchiefs, contact lenses, eye drops, or makeup during the monsoon
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Monsoon Eye Care: Protect Yourself From Rainy Season Infections With Doctor's Advice Pic Credit: Freepik

The monsoon season brings welcome relief from the summer heat, but it also poses health risks, particularly for your eyes. Humid conditions and constant exposure to water create an ideal breeding ground for bacteria and viruses, making eye infections more common during this time. 

Dr. Abhinav Singh, Senior Consultant at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, offers expert advice on safeguarding your eyes from monsoon-related infections with essential tips on eye hygiene and infection prevention. 

Understanding Common Monsoon Eye Infections 

Before exploring prevention methods, it's crucial to recognize the eye infections that are more prevalent during the rainy season. These include: 

1. Conjunctivitis (Pink Eye) 

Conjunctivitis is the most common eye infection during the monsoon, caused by bacteria or viruses. Symptoms include redness, itching, and watering of the eyes. Highly contagious, it's essential to exercise caution in crowded areas to prevent transmission. 

2. Styes 

A stye is a bacterial infection of the eyelid glands, characterized by a painful, red bump. Poor hygiene and exposure to dust or dirty water increase the risk of developing styes. 

3. Corneal Ulcers 

Corneal ulcers are open sores on the cornea, often caused by bacterial infections due to poor hygiene or contact lens contamination. If left untreated, corneal ulcers can lead to severe eye pain and vision issues. 

4. Dry Eyes 

Despite the humidity, dry eyes can occur due to the contrast between outdoor moisture and indoor air-conditioned environments, leading to reduced tear production and irritation. 

Protecting Your Eyes During Monsoon 

To safeguard your eyes from infections, follow these essential tips: 

1. Maintain Proper Eye Hygiene 

Keep your eyes clean by washing your hands regularly, especially before touching your face or eyes. Avoid rubbing your eyes; instead, gently rinse with clean water or sterile saline solutions. 

2. Avoid Sharing Personal Items 

Refrain from sharing towels, handkerchiefs, contact lenses, eye drops, or makeup during the monsoon, as conjunctivitis and other infections can spread rapidly through contaminated objects. 

3. Wear Protective Eyewear 

Use sunglasses or anti-glare glasses while stepping out during the rain to shield your eyes from dirty water and flying debris. 

4. Care for Contact Lenses 

If you wear contact lenses, avoid wearing them in the rain, use fresh solution for cleaning, and maintain clean hands when inserting or removing lenses. 

5. Stay Hydrated and Balanced 

Drink plenty of water to maintain your eyes' natural moisture balance. Incorporate vitamins A, C, and E, along with omega-3 fatty acids, into your diet to promote eye health. 

Monsoon Eye Infections: When to Consult a Doctor 

While mild irritation or redness may be manageable at home, persistent symptoms like eye pain, blurry vision, swelling, or discharge require immediate medical attention. Consult an ophthalmologist to prevent complications. 

By understanding common monsoon eye infections and taking simple precautions, you can protect your eyes and enjoy the season with peace of mind. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months