Not Sleeping Enough? Time To Ditch Your Phone Before Bed

A peaceful night's sleep is what gives our body and mind much-needed relaxation after a long day of work. Even if falling asleep is one of the most frequent activities, it is a vital component of a healthy lifestyle.

A good night's sleep guarantees that you'll remain energetic and alert the following day. Yet, if your sleep is disturbed, it may have an adverse effect on your productivity. Several reasons may be to blame for the fact that many of us find it difficult to obtain the required 6 to 8 hours of sleep each night.

Dr Shankar S. Biradar, MBBS, - Medical Director, in association with Magniflex India spoke to Zee English about why you should avoid screen time before bed.

Without a doubt, a lack of sleep may have a detrimental effect on our health and well-being. Screen time before bed is one behaviour that has spread like wildfire in recent years. Even while it could seem like a relaxing approach to unwinding at the end of the day, this practice might be harmful to our general health.

Here are a few reasons why using screens right before bed or while you're in bed should be avoided. We provide different viewpoints for encouraging healthy sleeping practices.

Disrupts your sleep

The blue light emitted by electronic devices like TV, computer and smartphone can interfere with your body's natural sleep-wake cycle or circadian rhythm, making it harder for you to fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling refreshed. Additionally, the stimulation from these devices can keep your mind alert, making it harder to relax and drift off to sleep.

Causes physical discomfort

Sitting up or lying in the same position for an extended period of time while engaging in electronic devices in bed can cause neck and back pain, joint stiffness, and difficulty in getting comfortable enough to fall asleep. The longer you stay in bed, the more uncomfortable you may become, further impacting your sleep quality.

Increases screen time

Using electronic devices in bed can add to your overall screen time, which has been linked to various health problems, such as obesity, poor mental health, and a higher risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. The less time you spend on electronic devices; the more time you may have for physical activity or other healthy habits that promote overall well-being.

Reduces productivity

Staying up late and spending too much screen time can leave you feeling tired and sluggish the next day, making it harder for you to focus and be productive. The less sleep you get, the less energy you have, which can impact your performance at work or school and lead to more stress and anxiety.

Reduces your bedroom's relaxing environment

Electronic devices can disrupt the peaceful and relaxing environment of your bedroom, which should be a haven for relaxation and rest. Removing these devices and investing in a high-quality, comfortable mattress that is designed to take care of insomnia, and sleep apnea while providing excellent spinal support will help achieve a peaceful state of mind, which is essential for getting a good night's sleep.

Instead of focusing on these devices, it's better to establish a consistent sleep schedule and cultivate reading habits. Also avoid consuming heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bedtime. Therefore, give importance to your sleep and take essential steps to guarantee that you obtain the necessary rest for optimal health and well-being.