'Oral hygiene can stop infections such as periodontitis, gingivitis'

New Delhi: Oral hygiene is of utmost importance and has been highlighted more so post-pandemic. Good oral hygiene not only keeps your smile intact but plays a significant role in avoiding more serious health issues like heart disease, diabetes mellitus, stroke, and respiratory problems.

Good oral health also enhances your appearance besides giving you overall positive health and confidence. Lt Gen Dr Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer, Clove Dental, emphasizes, "Oral health holds more importance than one might realize. Timely dental care also often takes a back seat until problems start to appear as most people tend to ignore the importance of maintaining oral hygiene."

Sharing his views on the importance of oral health, Lt. Gen. Dr. Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer of Clove Dental, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a deep impact on overall health and wellbeing, disproportionately affecting oral health and access to care. We have partnered with brands like Hero Moto Corp., Signature Global, Maruti, Sapient, and LG to extend our Dental Care Programs far and wide benefitting million-plus customers."

Dr Vimal Arora further added that ICICI & Reliance Care are insurance brands helping in dentistry insurance for their patients

Dr Vimal Arora stressed, “Oral hygiene should never be taken for granted and travelling can never be an excuse to neglect oral care. With corporate travel on the rise post-Covid, Clove Dental has taken steps in the right direction to raise dental care awareness amongst people besides offering on-the-go dental services to the public at large.”

"Thorough oral hygiene can stop plenty of infections such as periodontitis and gingivitis which would eventually avoid further diseases from making their way into the body," he added.

Keeping accessibility and affordability at the core of patient care, India’s largest dental chain has rolled out an annual dental program that further helps to include a regular dental check-up in your health plan easing the hesitation of frequent consultations.