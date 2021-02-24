हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Endometrial cancer

Potential therapy to prevent, treat endometrial cancer recurrence

Estrogen-receptor positivity, insulin receptor positivity, and circulating insulin-like growth factor-I are inversely associated with a recurrence risk of  endometrial cancer, according to a study by the Yale University

Potential therapy to prevent, treat endometrial cancer recurrence
Pic source: Pixabay

New York: Researchers have found that endocrine-targeted therapies and an assessment of biomarkers in sex hormone and insulin signalling pathways may be useful in the prevention and treatment of endometrial cancer recurrence.

According to the team, sex hormones and insulin growth factors are associated with recurrence risk of endometrial cancer -- a type of uterine cancer that starts in the inner lining of the uterus. This lining is called the endometrium.

"These findings are very encouraging," said researcher Gloria Huang, Associate Professor at Yale University in the US.

"Women who are diagnosed with more advanced stages of endometrial cancer have a substantially higher risk of recurrence and death," Huang added.

For the study, published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention, the team analysed blood serum and endometrial tumour samples from several hundred women who participated in the study.

They were followed for up to 10 years following their initial surgical treatment for endometrial cancer.

The focus was on women with the most common type of endometrial cancer, endometrioid adenocarcinoma, who were at risk for recurrence due to higher stage at presentation (Stages II to IV).

The results showed a recurrence in 280 patients (34 per cent) during a median of 4.6 years of follow-up. Estrogen-receptor positivity, insulin receptor positivity, and circulating insulin-like growth factor-I were inversely associated with recurrence risk.

Circulating estradiol hormone and positivity for phosphorylated IGF1R/IR (pIGF1R/pIR), the activated form of cellular receptors for insulin-like growth factors and insulin were associated with increased recurrence risk.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Endometrial cancerResearchStudyCancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention
Next
Story

Positive encouragement may up academic outcomes in school kids

Must Watch

PT12M19S

DNA: Know Japan's way to tackle loneliness