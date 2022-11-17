Psychologs' incredible effort towards Mental Health Awareness, read on

Mental Health: Mental health is an often overlooked but incredibly important aspect of our overall health. Mental health disorders can affect anyone, at any age or stage of life, and can have a profound impact on our physical health, our relationships, and our ability to function in everyday life.

Mental health is a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.

Good mental health isn't only about mental illness. Mental health is important to personal well-being, interpersonal relationships, and the ability to contribute to society. Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and behave. It also helps determine our success, how we handle stress, manage relationship, relate to others, and make choices.

It's also about feeling good about yourself and being able to function in day-to-day life. There are many different types of mental issues with different symptoms but some common signs that someone may be struggling include: withdrawing from friends or activities they used to enjoy; appearing more tearful or angry; having trouble concentrating; changes in eating habits; excessive worry or anxiety; feeling hopeless or helpless. Many people are hesitant to talk about their mental health but it's important to remember that seeking help is a sign of strength not weakness.

Psychologs Magazine doing an incredible job in raising awareness about mental health in India. In today's fast-paced and constantly connected society, it's more important than ever to take care of our mental health. The magazine publishing articles, releasing videos, conducting events and campaign about various topics related to mental health, including how to deal with anxiety and depression, how to cope with stress, and how to build positive relationships.

By raising awareness about mental health, Psychologs Magazine is helping to break the stigma that surrounds mental illness. This is so important because Mental illness is something that 1 in 4 people suffer from, yet it is still seen as taboo. The more we talk about it, the more we can help those who are suffering in silence.

In an conversation, Editor in Chief of Psychologs Magazine Arvind Otta mentioned that Most of the people in India are not able to get mental health services, there are many reasons for this, one of the main reasons is the lack of taboo, stigma and awareness related to mental health. To make mental health services accessible to people, making them aware is an important step.

Psychologs Magazine has been at the forefront of mental health awareness for many years and it is one of the authentic sources for mental health updates and wellbeing suggestions. The magazine provides a platform for mental health professionals to share their knowledge, expertise and perspectives on various mental health topics with the general public through articles, interviews and column.