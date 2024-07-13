The Dangers Of Using Hydrogen Peroxide: Why Celebs Should Stay Away From Giving Health Tips

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu sparked controversy after she shared a picture wearing a nebuliser mask suggesting that Hydrogen Peroxide, a chemical compound, mixed with distilled water helped her relieve her common viral symptoms. Let's see what Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care & Pulmonology - CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon wants to share with us about the dangerous use of the chemical Hydrogen Peroxide.

Hydrogen peroxide is often touted as a versatile household item, useful for everything from disinfecting wounds to whitening teeth. However, the widespread endorsement of hydrogen peroxide by some celebrities for various health and beauty practices raises significant concerns.

The Dangers of Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide, a common antiseptic, is a chemical compound with potent oxidizing properties. While its diluted form (typically 3%) is widely available for medical use, improper application can lead to serious health risks.

1. Skin Irritation and Burns: When applied to the skin, hydrogen peroxide can cause irritation, redness, and even burns. Higher concentrations, often promoted by uninformed sources, can be particularly hazardous.

2. Internal Damage: Ingesting hydrogen peroxide, even in small amounts, can lead to gastrointestinal distress, including nausea, vomiting, and internal bleeding. Severe cases may result in more serious conditions like gas embolism, where gas bubbles form in blood vessels, posing life-threatening risks.

3. Respiratory Issues: Inhalation of hydrogen peroxide fumes can irritate the respiratory tract, leading to coughing, shortness of breath, and in extreme cases, pulmonary edema—a condition characterized by fluid accumulation in the lungs.

4. Eye Damage: Contact with the eyes can result in severe irritation, pain, and in severe cases, vision loss. Immediate medical attention is required to mitigate the damage.

While hydrogen peroxide has legitimate uses in controlled, medical contexts, its improper application poses serious health risks. Celebrities, despite their influence, should refrain from giving health advice due to their lack of expertise and potential conflicts of interest. Health recommendations should always come from qualified professionals to ensure safety and efficacy. Public figures can better serve their audiences by promoting informed decision-making and encouraging consultations with healthcare experts.