Study Warns Of Gen Z’s Growing Addiction To Oral Nicotine Pouches

While almost half of individuals can identify cigarettes and e-cigarettes, just one in four would recognise oral nicotine pouches, a study revealed on Wednesday.

However, these readily accessible items are becoming more and more popular among teens and young adults.

Oral nicotine pouches are tiny, contain nicotine and other substances, and can be tucked between the gums and lips.

Because these oral nicotine pouches are convenient to use, researchers at the Ohio State University's Center for Tobacco Research are worried that Gen Z may become addicted to tobacco products as a result of using them.

“We're starting to hear from college students that they find it easier to use nicotine pouches at work or in class because they are easier to conceal. They also do not require you to spit excess saliva like older oral tobacco products (dip, snuff).

"One of my biggest concerns with nicotine pouches is that as youth experiment with these products, they might not find them to be satisfying enough to continue to meet a growing nicotine craving and then might move to using more harmful products”, said Britney Keller-Hamilton, who studies nicotine pouch use and regulation at the Center for Tobacco Research.

In the study, 1,000 persons who were at least 18 years old were questioned about their opinions regarding the health implications of nicotine products as well as their ability to identify these products both with and without the visual assistance of packaging.

The study revealed that just 25 per cent of respondents could recognise a nicotine pouch without its container or packaging, even as 70 per cent of adults believing that nicotine pouches are unhealthy and can cause addiction.

In addition, the poll found that younger persons, those in the 18 to 29 age range, are more likely than older adults to know someone who uses nicotine pouches.

Because vapes and oral nicotine pouches conceal their contents, minors can easily access them. And since they prepare the brain for stronger nicotine addiction and other substance addiction, they are risky due to lax industry regulations.

Children and parents should talk about these risks, the study noted.