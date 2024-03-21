Advertisement
NewsHealth
WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY

The Benefits Of Neurodevelopmental Therapy For Children With Down Syndrome

Studies have shown that light, regular exercise can help improve the cognitive, as well as physical, health of those suffering from Down syndrome, suggested a study.

 

|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 07:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Benefits Of Neurodevelopmental Therapy For Children With Down Syndrome Pic: pexels

Neurodevelopmental treatment is a holistic approach to helping children suffering from Down syndrome, said an expert on World Down Syndrome Day on Thursday.

World Down Syndrome Day is observed every year on March 21 to raise awareness about the genetic condition.

The theme this year 'End The Stereotypes' urges people to integrate people with the condition and not discriminate against them.

The genetic disorder occurs when all or part of a third copy of chromosome 21 is present in the DNA. Approximately one in every thousand children is born with Down syndrome. In India, it reportedly affects about 30,000-35,000 children.

Mohini, MPT in neurology, pediatric physiotherapist at Artemis Special Children Centre, Gurugram, told IANS that neurodevelopmental treatment (NDT) is an advanced intervention to address motor skills, coordination, and overall physical development for kids with Down syndrome.

"It involves individualised treatment plans, incorporating technology such as virtual or interactive apps, multidisciplinary collaboration, early intervention and family-centered approach which contribute to better outcomes, increased independence, and enhanced quality of life for individuals with Down’s syndrome," she said.

"NDT as a holistic approach, emphasises individualised therapeutic handling based on movement analysis for achievements of development milestones with patients of Down’s syndrome," Mohini added.

Reflecting on a case of a Down syndrome child from Kashmir, she noted that "with only three sessions of 45 minutes, the child showed improvements in his head and trunk control, which improved her sitting and also initiated crawling".

"Advanced NDT techniques may also incorporate strategies to enhance cognitive and social-emotional development," the doctor said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?