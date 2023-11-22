The Digital Dilemma: Effects Of Excessive Screen Time On Kidney Health - Doctor Explains

From smartphones to TVs we spend most of our day using these gadgets. We live in a world where screens rule throughout our day. Though digitalization has made our lives easier, smoother, and more comfortable at our pace, have you ever thought about how the usage of screens impacts our health?

From entertainment to ordering groceries, everything has become so easy and at our fingertips that we have forgotten the real value of physical activity indulgence and how physical activity has a positive impact on your life. There is a growing concern around the world, about how screen usage is impacting drastically on human beings' overall health, especially on important organs like our kidneys.

Dr Prakash Chandra Shetty, Urologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai explains how excessive screen time may have a negative effect on kidney health.

The Kidneys: Your Body's Filters

Before we delve into the digital dilemma, let's understand the crucial role kidneys play in our bodies. Dr Shetty explains, “These bean-shaped organs, located on either side of your spine, act as natural filters. They help remove waste products and excess fluids, regulate electrolyte levels, and improve fluid balance. Maintaining healthy kidneys is essential for our well-being.”

The Digital Dilemma:

Dr Shetty explains, If an individual indulges in a very sedentary lifestyle and spends maximum time working on screens, it can contribute to several health problems, including kidney-related problems. Let's understand how:

● Sedentary Behavior:

Spending continuous hours in front of screens leads to sedentary behavior, which lowers levels of physical activity. Not indulging in a regular habit of doing exercise results in diseases like obesity and hypertension, both of which can impact on smooth functioning of kidneys.

● Dehydration:

Long-term screen time might cause dehydration because users might not remember to drink enough water. Maintaining optimal kidney function requires drinking enough water, which aids in the removal of waste and toxins from the body.

● Blue Light Exposure:

Screens emit blue light, which can interfere with the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. Disrupted sleep patterns may contribute to conditions like hypertension, ultimately affecting kidney health.

● Stress and Mental Health:

Spending continuous hours on screens, particularly for work or social media stuff can exacerbate stress and mental health issues. Prolonged stress can harm kidney function as well as overall health.

Dr Shetty explains, 4 Tips for maintaining kidney health in the digital age.

Tips For Maintaining Kidney Health In The Digital Age:

1. Stay Active:

Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine. This can be as simple as taking short breaks from screens to stretch and move around.

2. Stay Hydrated:

Make a habit of consuming an adequate amount of water throughout the day and keep your body hydrated. Set reminders if needed.

3. Limit Screen Time:

Establish screen time limits for yourself and your family, especially for recreational activities. Take breaks and engage in screen-free activities to promote overall well-being.

4. Practice Good Sleep Routine:

Create a sleep-friendly environment by reducing screen time before bedtime. Better general health and quality of sleep may result from this.

Always keep in mind as we navigate the digital era, it is very important to be mindful of the potential impact of excessive screen time on our health, particularly the smooth functioning of the kidneys. Adopting healthy habits and maintaining a balance between screen time and other activities can contribute to kidney health and the overall well-being of the individual.