Top 5 Blood Tests You Should Include in Your Annual Health Checkup - How To Prioritise Prevention

Health is wealth and to stay on top of your health, it's essential to go for preventive checkups at a regular interval. Dr Vigyan Mishra, Chief of Lab, Neuberg Diagnostics, Noida, shares, "Routine health checkups are essential for maintaining overall well-being and catching potential health issues early. Among the various health screenings available, blood tests play a pivotal role in providing insights into your body's internal functioning."

Blood Tests That You Must Go For Every Year

Dr Vigyan Mishra lists the top five blood tests that you should consider including in your annual health checkup for a comprehensive understanding of your health status:

1. Complete Blood Count (CBC)

A CBC is a fundamental blood test that assesses the quantity and quality of your blood cells. It provides valuable information about your red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, offering insights into potential infections, anaemia, and other blood disorders. Regular monitoring of your CBC helps in the early detection and management of underlying health conditions.

2. Lipid Profile

Keeping your cholesterol levels in check is crucial for cardiovascular health. A lipid profile measures your levels of total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL), high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and triglycerides. Elevated levels of LDL cholesterol are associated with an increased risk of heart disease, while higher levels of HDL cholesterol are considered beneficial. Monitoring your lipid profile annually allows you to make lifestyle adjustments or seek medical intervention if necessary to maintain heart health.

3. Blood Glucose Test

With the rising prevalence of diabetes, an annual blood glucose test is essential for early detection and management. This test measures the amount of sugar (glucose) in your blood, helping identify potential insulin resistance or diabetes. Timely intervention through lifestyle changes or medication can prevent complications associated with uncontrolled blood sugar levels, such as heart disease and kidney problems.

4. Thyroid Function Tests

The thyroid gland plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism and energy levels. Thyroid function tests, including TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone), T3 (triiodothyronine), and T4 (thyroxine), assess the health of your thyroid. Imbalances in thyroid hormones can lead to issues like fatigue, weight changes, and mood disturbances. Regular monitoring ensures early detection of thyroid disorders, allowing for prompt treatment and symptom management.

5. Liver Function Tests

Liver function tests evaluate the health of your liver by measuring various enzymes, proteins, and substances in the blood. Elevated liver enzyme levels may indicate liver damage or disease. Regular monitoring is crucial for detecting conditions such as fatty liver disease, hepatitis, or cirrhosis. Early intervention and lifestyle modifications can help prevent further liver damage and maintain overall health.

"In conclusion, incorporating these five blood tests into your annual health checkup empowers you to take proactive steps toward a healthier life. Regular monitoring enables early detection of potential health issues, providing an opportunity for timely intervention and lifestyle adjustments. Prioritising preventive care through these blood tests is a key investment in your long-term well-being," shares Dr Mishra.