Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818832https://zeenews.india.com/health/turmeric-s-toxic-twist-experts-warn-of-lead-risks-for-children-s-and-adults-health-2818832
NewsHealth
TURMERIC

Turmeric’s Toxic Twist: Experts Warn Of Lead Risks For Children’s And Adults’ Health

Raising awareness about the risks associated with contaminated turmeric, coupled with rigorous testing, is essential to safeguarding gastrointestinal health and preventing long-term toxic exposure.

 

|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 08:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Turmeric’s Toxic Twist: Experts Warn Of Lead Risks For Children’s And Adults’ Health Image credit: Freepik

Amid a report on high lead levels found in turmeric sold in Asia, including India, doctors on Saturday warned that lead exposure through contaminated turmeric can impair kids’ cognitive functions, and raise heart disease, and stroke risk in adults. 

The study, published in the journal Science of The Total Environment, found that turmeric sold in India’s Patna; Pakistan’s Karachi and Peshawar; and Nepal had lead levels in turmeric exceeding 1,000 micrograms/gram. This is about 200 times more than the limit set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) -- 10 micrograms/gram.

Researchers led by the University of Stanford in the US, along with those from India, found that turmeric sold in Guwahati and Chennai also exceeded the regulatory limit.

“Turmeric, widely recognised for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, is often consumed in significant quantities, making lead contamination especially dangerous. Lead exposure through contaminated turmeric can cause gastrointestinal toxicity, manifesting as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and constipation,” Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Senior Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Dharamshila Narayana Hospital, told IANS.

“This study serves as a reminder to approach traditional remedies with caution, as overdose or consumption of contaminated turmeric could worsen health rather than improve it,” he added.

The study showed that the most likely source of lead in turmeric samples was lead chromate -- a yellow pigment used in paints, rubber, plastics, and ceramic coatings. Polished roots and loose powder were the only forms of turmeric with lead levels above 1,000 micrograms/gram.

“Consumption of lead chromate via turmeric has severe health consequences, which include cognitive impairment, especially irreversible damage to a child's brain development. Children can have learning disabilities, including low IQs, and long-term exposure in adults can increase the risk of heart disease and strokes, and can also lead to certain different neurological disorders,” Dr Manisha Arora, Director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, told IANS.

Gupta said regular intake can also impact liver function, impair the organ’s ability to detoxify the body, and lead to oxidative stress in the gastrointestinal lining, which can aggravate inflammatory conditions like gastritis, peptic ulcers, and even irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Given that loose, unregulated turmeric often exceeds safe lead levels, consumers with digestive sensitivities should be especially cautious, opting for packaged and branded turmeric products that meet regulatory standards, the experts noted.

They called on health authorities to focus on eliminating the use of lead chromate in the turmeric supply chain.

Raising awareness about the risks associated with contaminated turmeric, coupled with rigorous testing, is essential to safeguarding gastrointestinal health and preventing long-term toxic exposure.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK