As women, we can empathize with the fact that menstruation can be a challenging time for some, characterized by cramps, fatigue, bloating, and headaches. This discomfort goes beyond physical symptoms to emotional symptoms as shared by Reena Poptani, Clinical Dietitian Fortis Hospital, Mumbai like irritability, mood swings, and anxiety. These symptoms, collectively known as Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), significantly impact a woman’s daily life. Additionally, conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) further complicate menstrual health, leading to severe pain and emotional distress.

Moreover, one of the most crucial yet overlooked aspects is the connection between mental health and menstruation. Menstrual health and emotional well-being are deeply intertwined aspects of a woman's life, often influencing each other profoundly. During the 28 days of a menstrual cycle, women experience a hormonal rollercoaster. These hormonal fluctuations impact a woman’s emotional and psychological well-being, and many women report feeling more anxious, which further leads to overthinking, overwhelmingness, etc. For some, this emotional fluctuation is distressing.

During the four phases of the menstrual cycle (menstruation, the follicular phase, ovulation and the luteal phase), the rise and fall of estrogen and progesterone levels impact emotional well-being. During the follicular phase, estrogen levels gradually increase, leaving a woman feeling energetic and balanced. Meanwhile, during the luteal phase, progesterone levels rise while estrogen levels decrease, leading to mood swings and irritability (referred to as PMS).

However, being mindful of how your hormones influence your mental health can help you take measures to manage these symptoms. Mindful meditation and focused attention have been shown to offer significant benefits for managing both the physical and emotional aspects of menstrual health.

Meditation activates the body's relaxation response, which can help ease physical discomfort like cramps and bloating during the menstrual cycle. Practicing meditation is scientifically proven to promote both mental and physical changes throughout the body.

By focusing on one's breath and practicing mindfulness, a lady can better manage these symptoms, leading to more ease during menstruation. Deep breathing techniques are the best to be done.

By practising regular meditation, women can overcome this emotional rollercoaster and regulate the endocrine system, producing more balanced hormone levels. This further helps in reducing symptoms of hormonal disorders like PCOS and can lead to more regular menstrual cycles. In addition, meditation fosters a heightened awareness of one’s thoughts and emotions, allowing for better emotional regulation. This awareness helps women respond to emotional triggers more calmly and reduces the intensity of mood swings.

Furthermore, meditation activates the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and reducing the production of stress hormones like cortisol. This stress reduction can alleviate anxiety and mood swings commonly associated with PMS. Meditation also encourages a deeper connection between the mind and body. This connection helps women become more attuned to their menstrual cycle and recognize early signs of menstrual health issues, allowing for proactive management. Thus, by introducing mindful meditation practices to their daily routine, women can reclaim their control over their menstrual experiences and alleviate the discomfort associated with it.