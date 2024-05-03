Want To Switch To Vegetarian Diet? 5 Habits That Can Help You Stick To New Regime

Transitioning to a vegetarian diet is about more than just changing your food choices; it's a change in mindset and lifestyle. It requires commitment and forming new habits, much like any other change. While a vegetarian diet can offer a wide range of nutritious foods, what someone eats will depend on their specific diet plan and personal tastes.

Daily Habits to Follow as a Vegetarian

Here are five essential habits listed by Saurabh Bothra, CEO & Certified Yoga Instructor, Habuild, you should develop on a daily basis to help you thrive on a vegetarian diet:

1) Remember Your Why:

The first step in forming a new habit is to set an intention! Your motive for adopting a vegetarian lifestyle is unique to you and powerful overall. Remind yourself of your reasons every day, whether they are health-related, ethical, or environmental. When our ideals are deeply embedded in our identities, we are unlikely to be distracted by anything else. When faced with temptations, reconnecting with your "WHY" can bring the confidence and clarity required to stick to your VALUES.

2) Eat a Diverse Vegetarian Meal:

A crucial part of forming good habits is making them enjoyable and attractive to follow. Variety is key, especially in vegetarian meals. Include a mix of fruits, veggies, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes daily. This ensures you get a broad range of nutrients and keeps meals exciting. Challenge yourself to try new foods and recipes regularly to keep your taste buds happy.

3) Explore More Veg Protein Options:

Protein is crucial for a balanced diet, and luckily, there are plenty of vegetarian options available. Try out protein-rich foods like paneer, tofu, and mushroom-chickpea curry, along with traditional favourites like beans and lentils. Get inventive in your cooking by trying vegetarian versions of dishes you love but haven't made yet. These versatile ingredients can be used in various cuisines, adding both taste and substance to your meals. This way, you won't feel the need to seek protein from non-vegetarian sources.

4) Practise Mindful Eating:

When it comes to your food, think about its origins. Opt for locally sourced, organic, and ethically produced ingredients when possible. Take pleasure in each bite, savouring its flavours and textures. This deeper connection with your food will cultivate gratitude and awareness, making it easier to maintain your vegetarian diet. Pay attention to how your food affects you physically, emotionally, and ethically. This is the ultimate reward for vegetarianism. You accumulate more 'SATTVA GUNA' in the body. You become more calm and centred.

5) Always Eat Before You Leave the House:

Increasing the response time can disrupt any habit, yet habit-building has an intriguing law that makes temptation harder to resist. Hunger can undermine even the most firm goals. To avoid being tempted by non-vegetarian options when you're out, make it a habit to eat before leaving home. A nutritious meal or snack will satisfy hunger and give you the energy to make wise food choices all day.