Weight Loss: 4 Yoga Asanas For People Battling Obesity

Weight Loss: Today’s lifestyle is full of stress, due to which we often tend to take our health for granted. With no proper schedule, an improper sleep cycle, and having meals at any hour of the day, leads to an unhealthy lifestyle. An unhealthy lifestyle leads to excess weight and obesity which may increase the risk of various diseases and boosts mortality risk in extreme cases. However, there is one exercise that is easy to do at home and will benefit your health in many ways. Yoga as an exercise has been there for centuries and can benefit you in many ways.

Yoga as a practice is not only going to help you in your weight loss journey but also going to work as a stress buster and can help you get through the day. Hence, let’s take a look at four Yoga asanas which you can easily practice at home and can help you shed calories.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is a widely practised Yoga asan and is just the right way to start your day. Surya Namaskar has various benefits and it not only helps in burning calories but also warms up muscles, facilitates better blood circulation, balances metabolism, and tones various body parts like the waist, and arms. It further helps in better digestion and stimulates the digestive system. Surya Namaskar is observed as one of the best Yoga asanas to lose weight.

Dhanurasana - Bow Pose

Dhanurasana is a famous Yoga asana and is derived from the word ‘Dhanush.’ Dhanush is the Sanskrit word for bow and describes how one’s body structure is structured by this asana. This asana is very easy to practice at home, as all you have to do is, place yourself on the floor on your abdomen, and connect your hands and legs from the back. This asana stretches your whole body and strengthens muscles, improves body circulation, and can help you reduce your belly fat.

Adho Mukha Svanasana - Downward Dog pose

This is an asana where one goes down on all four limbs, inverting your face to the ground. This asana helps strengthen your shoulders and stretches your calf muscles.

Chaturanga Dandasana - Plank Pose

Also known as the low-plank pose or the four-limbed staff pose, this asana in yoga targets your abdominal muscles and is great for your arms, and legs. In this asana, you have to keep your body parallel to the ground and support it with your toes, palms, and elbows.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)