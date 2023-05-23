Weight Loss: Can Lemon Water Help You Shed Extra Kilos?

Weight loss drinks: Everyone has probably heard that consuming lemon water may aid in weight loss and general health improvement. Continue reading to learn how to create lemon water to aid in weight reduction, if there is any medical support for these health and wellness claims, and any possible side effects to be careful of.

Lemon water is made by squeezing lemon juice into the water, as the name implies. You can drink it hot, cold, strong, or light, and with or without a variety of different additives.

Health benefits of lemon water

Cancer-fighting antioxidants

Antioxidants that combat cancer are abundant in lemons. In vitro (in a test tube) and in vivo (using animals) investigations revealed that a particular lemon extract suppressed the development of cancer cells.

Helps in Iron absorption

Due to vitamin C's ability to improve iron absorption, lemon juice can help avoid iron deficiency anaemia.

Kidney stones

Citric acid is present in abundance in all citrus fruits, but lemon juice has the largest concentrations. Lemon juice contains citric acid, often known as citrate, which has been demonstrated to reduce kidney stone development in those who are predisposed to recurring kidney stones.

Can lemon water help with weight loss?

As per multiple evidence and research, lemons are a nutrient-rich, low-calorie fruit. One medium-sized lemon delivers up to 76% of the daily necessary vitamin C requirement while only having about 17 calories. Additionally, lemons include other necessary nutrients including potassium and vitamin B6.

So regular consumption of lemon water can support weight loss in various ways. Here are some reasons why lemon water can aid in weight loss:

Low in calories

Compared to juices and drinks, lemon water has a much lower calorie count. The juice of half a medium lemon squeezed into a glass of water comprises around 8 calories, compared to the 113 in an orange juice glass and the 160 in a can of soda. You may reduce your daily calorie consumption and lose weight by substituting lemon water for juice or soda.

Good for appetite

With each meal, sipping a glass of lemon water might make you feel content and help you eat fewer calories. According to studies, drinking water with meals might help you feel fuller and less hungry both during and after a meal. Lemon water has satiating properties that are comparable to those of ordinary water consumed with meals.

Helps boost your metabolism

Your metabolism can be boosted by drinking lemon water, which contains both lemon and water. Drinking glasses of chilly lemon water throughout the day may speed up your metabolism and help you lose weight since drinking cooler water requires your body to use more energy to heat it.

Lemon water recipe

A half-lemon's worth of juice is commonly added to a 250 ml cup or glass of water to make lemon water. Additional natural flavourings that you can use include:

- a couple of leaves from lemon verbena, mint, or lemon extract

- a few cucumber slices (cucumber is low in calories)

- a couple of thin slices of ginger or turmeric root, or a dusting of the respective powder

- 3 to 4 blueberries

Don't add additional sweeteners like honey, agave, or sugar in addition to the fruit. While sweetening it up might make it taste better, doing so will also raise the calorie count, negating most of the weight reduction advantages.

Side effects of drinking lemon water

Lemon water use may have a variety of negative impacts. One drawback of drinking a lot of lemon water is that the acidity might erode the enamel on your teeth.

Lemon water can be a beneficial technique to aid with weight loss. Lemon extract has been demonstrated to have positive effects on glucose and fat metabolism, and it may aid in weight loss.

Make sure to mix lemon water with a balanced diet and exercise regimen if you're interested in using it to lose weight.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)