Weight Loss, Unexplained Hair Loss, Fatigue? Get Your Thyroid Levels Checked - Doctor Explains

The abnormal production of thyroid hormones drives the most common thyroid problems - hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. When too much thyroid hormone is produced, it results in a condition called hyperthyroidism. Inadequate hormone production leads to hypothyroidism. With the right and timely diagnosis and treatment, thyroid problems can be fairly easily managed in most cases. However, if your thyroid doesn’t work properly, it can impact your entire body as the thyroid gland controls several vital functions. Your thyroid gland influences almost all of the metabolic processes in your body through the hormones it produces. So it's important to know the common symptoms that can indicate a thyroid problem. Dr Arun Kumar C. Singh, Director - Endocrinology & Diabetology, Metro Hospital, Faridabad, shares his insight.

Hyperthyroidism And Hypothyroidism: Key Symptoms

Thyroid disorders exhibit a spectrum of manifestations, emphasising the pivotal role of recognising symptoms early on for effective detection and management, says Dr Arun Kumar C. Singh. Talking about the symptoms, Dr Singh shares, "Fatigue, often coupled with unexplained weight fluctuations, serves as a common red flag. Hypothyroidism, characterised by an underactive thyroid, may present with dry skin, hair loss, and heightened sensitivity to cold. Conversely, hyperthyroidism, an overactive thyroid condition, can manifest through an accelerated heart rate, heightened anxiety, and noticeable weight loss."

Mood alterations, encompassing feelings of depression or irritability, can be indicative of thyroid dysfunction, says Dr Singh. "The presence of a goitre, or neck swelling, signals a potential thyroid concern. Women with thyroid disorders commonly experience irregular menstrual cycles and fertility issues. Furthermore, muscle weakness and joint pain may accompany these conditions," the doctor says.

Cholesterol levels are susceptible to thyroid dysfunction, contributing to fluctuations between high and low levels. Dr Singh adds, "Monitoring alterations in bowel habits is also crucial; hypothyroidism can be associated with constipation, whereas diarrhoea may signify hyperthyroidism. Being attuned to this diverse array of symptoms empowers individuals to promptly seek medical attention, fostering effective management of thyroid disorders and enhancing overall health outcomes," Dr Singh explains.