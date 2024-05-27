What Is Melanoma Skin Cancer? Symptoms And Safety Tips To Keep In Mind

A cancer charity is alerting the public to the need to take additional precautions against sun exposure as the number of instances of melanoma skin cancer in the UK keeps rising.

This year, a record 20,800 cases are expected to be diagnosed, according to Cancer Research UK. Between 2020 and 2022, the average annual number of cases diagnosed was 19,300. An aging population and greater awareness of skin cancer symptoms are contributing factors to the rise in diagnoses.

In addition to non-melanoma skin cancers, which are more common and typically less serious than melanoma, there are serious forms of skin cancer that can spread to other parts of the body. According to Cancer Research UK, the number of cases has increased across all age groups, but the largest increases have been in the older age groups, especially in adults over 80, where diagnoses have increased from 61 to 96 cases per 100,000 people over ten years.

The charity's analysis shows that there has also been an increase among adults between the ages of 25 and 49. This may indicate that they are more inclined to use sunscreen protection than older individuals, who were raised during a time when the risks associated with tanning were less well understood.

Basic Melanoma Skin Cancer symptoms as mentioned:

1. Melanoma can occur in the mouth, eyes and under the nails.

2. A spot or stain on the skin, rather than a raised mole, with an uneven border and colour.

3. A dark spot in an odd location such as the iris of the eye or inside the mouth.

4. A dark line or bruise on the palms or soles under a fingernail or toenail.

Sun safety tips as reported:

1. Spend time in the shade between 11 am and 3 pm

2. Never burn

3. Cover up with suitable clothing (including a wide-brimmed hat and long-sleeved top) and sunglasses

4. Take extra care with children

5. Use at least factor-30 sunscreen regularly