Winter Skincare: 6 Tips To Keep Your Skin Nourished - Expert Explains

Winter's chilly air can leave your skin feeling dry, parched, and irritated. But, with a few simple tweaks to your skincare routine, you can maintain a healthy, radiant glow throughout the winter months. By incorporating the following simple tips into your winter skincare routine, you can enjoy the season's charm while keeping your skin healthy, hydrated, and glowing.

Dr Ipshita Johri, MBBS, Dermatology and Aesthetic Consultant, Laser Specialist and Founder of Skinfinity Derma shares 6 winter skincare tips for a season filled with joy, not flaky skin.

1. Lock in moisture: Winter air is very dry, and sucks the moisture right out of your skin. Fight this by switching to a richer moisturizer than you use in warmer months. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin, which attract and retain moisture. Apply generously after cleansing and throughout the day if needed.

Also read: Hearing Aids May Help People Live Longer: Study

2. Feel the power of oils: Facial oils are your winter skin's best friend. A few drops of a nourishing oil, like jojoba or avocado, can be added to your moisturizer or applied directly to your face for an extra boost of hydration and protection.

3. Exfoliate gently: Exfoliating removes dead skin cells, allowing your moisturizer to penetrate deeper. However, be gentle during winter as harsh scrubs can further irritate dry skin. Opt for a chemical exfoliant like AHAs or BHAs 1-2 times a week, or choose a gentle physical scrub with oats or rice flour.

4. Don't skip sunscreen: Just because it's cold and cloudy doesn't mean the sun is not shining! UV rays can still damage your skin, even in winter. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen every day, even on cloudy days, to protect your skin from premature ageing and sun damage.

5. Drink up from the inside out: Staying hydrated is crucial for healthy skin, especially in winter. Aim for eight glasses of water daily and incorporate hydrating fruits and vegetables into your diet. Bonus points for herbal teas and warm soups!

6. Prioritize self-care: Winter can be a stressful time, and stress can take a toll on your skin. Make time for relaxation and activities that bring you joy, like reading a good book, taking a warm bath, or spending time with loved ones. Remember, a happy you equals a happy, healthy glow!