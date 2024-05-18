World AIDS Vaccine Day 2024: History, Significance, and Much More To Know

May 18 is designated as World AIDS Vaccine Day or HIV Vaccine Awareness Day. It's a day to spread awareness of the need for vaccine development as well as the ongoing battle against HIV/AIDS. It honors scientists, volunteers, and medical professionals who are committed to creating a vaccine. This day commemorates US President Bill Clinton's 1997 address emphasizing the need for an HIV vaccine.

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2024: Theme

The World Health Organization is highlighting the need to achieve universal health coverage for the 36.7 million people living with HIV and those who are vulnerable and affected by the epidemic as part of this year's global World AIDS Day 2024 campaign, which is promoting the theme "Remember and Commit."

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2024: Significance

The purpose of World AIDS Vaccine Day is to increase public awareness of the urgent need for HIV vaccine research. On this day, people honor the millions of people who have died from AIDS worldwide, bringing attention to the devastating effects of the disease. Additionally, World AIDS Vaccine Day offers a chance to dispel misconceptions about HIV/AIDS and promote knowledge.