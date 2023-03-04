World Obesity Day 2023: Ways To Maintain A Healthy Body Weight and Overall Well-Being, Check Expert Advice

World Obesity Day: Every year on March 4, people throughout the world commemorate World Obesity Day to spread awareness of the health dangers linked with obesity and its rising prevalence. A significant portion of the population worldwide struggles with obesity or excessive weight, and the sedentary lifestyle adopted by an increasing number of people is making this problem even worse.

"Preventing obesity requires quick action, ideally even before a baby is conceived. All infants and young children should eat a healthy diet throughout pregnancy, then feed entirely for the first six months of their lives and then continue to do so for the next two years and beyond," as mentioned on the WHO website.

World Obesity Day 2023: Theme

This year's World Obesity Day has as its theme "Changing Perspectives: Let's Speak about Obesity." Due to different stigmas, people are not comfortable talking about obesity publicly. Patients worry about being humiliated and socially isolated.

Many people have false beliefs about weight, which causes them to act harshly. Moreover, obesity increases the expense of medical treatment, resulting in disability, depression, and a decline in quality of life.

In a conversation with Zee News digital, Dr Arun Prasad, Senior Consultant, GI, Bariatric and Robotic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi talks about the factors that affect body weight and lead to obesity.

Here are a few easy steps you can follow to prevent and manage obesity:

- To be healthy and happy overall, one must maintain a healthy body weight to height ratio. A healthy body weight not only lowers the risk of developing chronic diseases but also enhances the quality of life. To maintain a healthy body, it is important to understand the appropriate weight-to-height ratio.

- You can manage your appetite and prevent overeating by drinking enough water. Make an effort to drink at least 8 glasses of water each day.

- When you cook at home, you have complete control over the ingredients and portion sizes. You can prevent overeating and weight gain by following this advice.

- Two important factors that significantly influence body composition are height and weight. Genetics, dietary habits, and physical activity are only a few of the many variables that affect height. Similar to how weight is determined by things including nutrition, exercise, genetics, and lifestyle choices.

- Obesity may result from eating packaged or processed foods. Minimize your consumption of foods like white bread, chips, and processed meals, among other things.

- Lack of sleep has been linked to an increased risk of obesity. Get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every day.

Dr Prasad remarks, "According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered healthy. However, BMI may not be a reliable measure for individuals with a higher muscle mass, such as athletes or bodybuilders. Therefore, it is essential to consider other factors such as body composition, waist circumference, and fat distribution to determine ideal weight and height ratio."

World Obesity Day: Factors used to access obesity

Dr Prasad mentions, "Waist circumference is another measure that can help determine healthy weight and height ratio. An increased waist circumference is associated with a higher risk of metabolic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. According to WHO, a waist circumference of more than 80cm in women and 94cm in men increases the risk of developing chronic diseases."

"The Body Mass Index can be used to calculate the ideal weight-to-height ratio (BMI). Based on height and weight, BMI is a measurement of body fat. BMI is determined by multiplying the weight in kilogrammes by the square of the height in metres (BMI= kg/m²)."

World Obesity Day: Factors determining healthy weight

Apart from BMI and waist circumference, body fat distribution also plays a significant role in determining the ideal weight and height ratio. Excess fat accumulation in the abdominal region is associated with a higher risk of chronic diseases, while fat accumulation in the hips and thighs is less harmful. Therefore, maintaining a healthy fat distribution is crucial for overall health and well-being.

In conclusion, maintaining a healthy weight and height ratio is essential for overall health and well-being. BMI, waist circumference, and body fat distribution are important measures that can help determine healthy weight and height ratios.

Regular physical activity, a healthy diet, and lifestyle habits such as smoking cessation and alcohol moderation are crucial for maintaining a healthy weight and height ratio.

Consulting with a healthcare professional can help in developing an individualized plan for maintaining a healthy weight and height ratio.