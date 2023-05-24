topStoriesenglish2612787
WORLD THYROID DAY

World Thyroid Day 2023: Symptoms Of Hypothyroidism And Hyperthyroidism

On May 25, World Thyroid Day is observed to raise awareness about thyroid disorders, their prevention, and treatment. There are two types of main thyroid disorders - hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. 

Written By  Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland doesn't make enough thyroid hormones that the body requires
  • When the thyroid gland makes too much thyroid hormone, it results in hyperthyroidism
  • According to some experts, hypothyroidism is more common than hyperthyroidism.

Since 2007, the 'World Thyroid Day' is being observed on May 25 every year. The day is aimed at understanding the disease and how to prevent and treat it. Thyroid disease is the generic term for medical conditions that do not allow the thyroid gland - a crucial gland in the body - to produce a sufficient amount of hormones. Dr Richa Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, shares, "The hormones secreted by the thyroid gland help in transforming the food consumed by a person into energy which is used by the body cells to function properly. When the thyroid gland starts secreting either more or lesser hormones than required, then it may have a negative impact on the human body. The condition when the thyroid gland produces too much hormones is called hyperthyroidism; and when it produces less than required hormones, it is called hypothyroidism. These two conditions have different impacts on the human body and people experience contrasting symptoms in these conditions."

What Are Hyperthyroidism And Hypothyroidism

When the thyroid gland makes too much thyroid hormone, it results in hyperthyroidism. It is also known as an overactive thyroid. In this condition, the body's metabolism gets speeded up and it can lead to many health issues like abnormal weight loss, hand tremors, and rapid or irregular heartbeat. On the other hand, hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland doesn't make enough thyroid hormones that the body requires. This is a case of underactive thyroid that can lead to abnormal weight gain, fatigue, and feeling excessive cold.

World Thyroid Day 2023: Key Symptoms Of Thyroid Disorder

Dr Richa Chaturvedi goes on to list the symptoms:

Common symptoms of hyperthyroidism:

• Anxiety and irritation
• Lack of sleep
• Weight loss
• Enlargement of the thyroid gland or developing a goiter
• Weak and trembling muscles
• Sensitivity to heat
• Problem with eyes and vision
• Increased sweating
• Thickening of nails

Common symptoms of hypothyroidism:

• Body Fatigue 
• Weight gain
• Tendency to forget things easily
• Hair dryness and dullness
• Developing a hoarse voice
• Sensitivity to cold temperatures
• Constipation
• Brittle nails 

