इस दिन नाखून काटना सबसे शुभ, अचानक मिलता है धन, बनते हैं अमीर!
इस दिन नाखून काटना सबसे शुभ, अचानक मिलता है धन, बनते हैं अमीर!

Best day to cut nails in islam and hindu religion: धर्म-ज्‍योतिष में हर काम करने के लिए शुभ समय बताया गया है. यदि सही समय और दिन में नाखून काटें तो मां लक्ष्‍मी प्रसन्‍न होकर खूब धन देती हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

When to cut nails astrology: बड़े-बुजुर्ग रात में नाखून काटने के लिए मना करते हैं, साथ ही कुछ खास दिनों में भी नाखून काटने की मनाही की जाती है. इसके पीछे विशेष कारण हैं. हिंदू धर्म में नाखून काटने के लिए शुभ दिन और समय बताया गया है. यदि शुभ दिन में नाखून काटते हैं तो मां लक्ष्‍मी प्रसन्‍न होकर खूब धन, सुख-समृद्धि देती हैं. वहीं अशुभ या वर्जित दिन में नाखून काटने से मां लक्ष्‍मी नाराज हो जाती हैं और दुख, गरीबी दे देती हैं. 
 
रात में कभी ना काटें नाखून 

