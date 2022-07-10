After finishing third in Pool B, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on hosts Spain in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup crossover match for a place in the Quarter-Final on Sunday in Terrassa, Spain. The Indian team led by goalkeeper Savita played out two thrilling draws against England (1-1) and China (1-1) respectively before suffering a narrow 3-4 loss against New Zealand in their pool stage of the tournament.

India’s squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Head coach: Janneke Schopman

Check India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Livestreaming details here:

What date FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will take place on July 11, Monday.

Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs Spain be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will be played at the Estadio Olímpic de Terrassa, Spain.

What time will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs Spain begin?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will begin at 1 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Spain FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

India vs Spain FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Live streaming of India vs Spain, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

The live streaming of India vs Spain match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.