NewsHockey
FIH WOMEN'S HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2022

India vs Spain Live Streaming in FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs ESP in India?

The last time when India and Spain faced each other was during the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22, where both teams shared the honours. India won the first match 2-1, while Spain responded with a 4-3 win in the second leg of the double-header held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha earlier this year.  

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

India vs Spain Live Streaming in FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs ESP in India?

After finishing third in Pool B, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on hosts Spain in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup crossover match for a place in the Quarter-Final on Sunday in Terrassa, Spain. The Indian team led by goalkeeper Savita played out two thrilling draws against England (1-1) and China (1-1) respectively before suffering a narrow 3-4 loss against New Zealand in their pool stage of the tournament.

India’s squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Head coach: Janneke Schopman

Check India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Livestreaming details here:

What date FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will take place on July 11, Monday.

Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs Spain be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will be played at the Estadio Olímpic de Terrassa, Spain.

What time will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs Spain begin?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will begin at 1 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Spain FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

India vs Spain FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Live streaming of India vs Spain, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

The live streaming of India vs Spain match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?