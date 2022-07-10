India vs Spain Live Streaming in FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs ESP in India?
The last time when India and Spain faced each other was during the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22, where both teams shared the honours. India won the first match 2-1, while Spain responded with a 4-3 win in the second leg of the double-header held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha earlier this year.
After finishing third in Pool B, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on hosts Spain in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup crossover match for a place in the Quarter-Final on Sunday in Terrassa, Spain. The Indian team led by goalkeeper Savita played out two thrilling draws against England (1-1) and China (1-1) respectively before suffering a narrow 3-4 loss against New Zealand in their pool stage of the tournament.
Keep your midnight snacks on hand, and turn on Star Sports First or Disney+Hotstar at 1 AM (IST)!#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2022 #HockeyInvites #HockeyEquals #ChakDeIndia #MatchDay @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/dLv5MxhCUm — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 10, 2022
India’s squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete
Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi
Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari
Head coach: Janneke Schopman
Check India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Livestreaming details here:
What date FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will be played?
The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will take place on July 11, Monday.
Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs Spain be played?
The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will be played at the Estadio Olímpic de Terrassa, Spain.
What time will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs Spain begin?
The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and Spain will begin at 1 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Spain FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match?
India vs Spain FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the Live streaming of India vs Spain, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 match?
The live streaming of India vs Spain match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
