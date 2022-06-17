NEW DELHI: The advance booking of Marvel Studios' much awaited thunderous entertainer 'Thor: Love And Thunder' has opened across the country. Fans have been waiting for the big ticket Marvel extravaganza since months and finally, they can now book tickets across the country.

Check out the official announcement by the makers here:

Audiences will finally get to see their favourite Avenger, 'THOR' back on-screen after 3 years post Avengers Endgame!

Directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, the film stars our favourite 'Avenger - Thor' aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut!

Marvel Studios 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release on July 7 (A day before US) in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.