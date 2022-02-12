हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ali Fazal

Death On The Nile: Ali Fazal gets emotional at special screening with Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker

'Mirzapur' actor Ali Fazal's Hollywood flick 'Death On The Nile' released in Indian theatres on Friday, Feb 11.

Death On The Nile: Ali Fazal gets emotional at special screening with Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Death On The Nile has hit the Indian theatres recently. Starring in this murder mystery thriller is our desi beloved actor, Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Andrew Katchadourian.

He shared his excitement from the special screening with his close friends such as Richa Chadda, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vijay Varma, Kalki Koechlin and many others. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

 

The actor shared: "These are a few of my favourite people!! and some who had exited the hall before this photo - i love you all for being there. Bas. #Repost @kubbras. It wasn’t any movie night…It was #DeathOnTheNile, An evening where friends came together to celebrate our loveliest @alifazal9 be Andrew Katchadourian. His protruding teeth, queasy smile, that nervous shiver, that suspicious eye roll; Lee you’re a delight on screen and this movie is exactly what I needed on a lazy day. You also made all of us smile. Thank You for bringing us together… flowers and roses and teddy bears to you my friend."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

 

The film directed by Kenneth Branagh, features him, and the likes of Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other eminent actors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

 

It is based on a mystery-thriller novel by Agatha Christie.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ali FazalDeath On The NileGal GadotDeath On The Nile India premiere
Next
Story

Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone calls Alisha her 'most delicious' role, Ananya Panday shares many moods of Tia

Must Watch

PT6M30S

Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Amit Shah reached Dhanaulti, addressed Rally