Death On The Nile: Ali Fazal gets emotional at special screening with Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker

New Delhi: Death On The Nile has hit the Indian theatres recently. Starring in this murder mystery thriller is our desi beloved actor, Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Andrew Katchadourian.

He shared his excitement from the special screening with his close friends such as Richa Chadda, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vijay Varma, Kalki Koechlin and many others.

The actor shared: "These are a few of my favourite people!! and some who had exited the hall before this photo - i love you all for being there. Bas. #Repost @kubbras. It wasn’t any movie night…It was #DeathOnTheNile, An evening where friends came together to celebrate our loveliest @alifazal9 be Andrew Katchadourian. His protruding teeth, queasy smile, that nervous shiver, that suspicious eye roll; Lee you’re a delight on screen and this movie is exactly what I needed on a lazy day. You also made all of us smile. Thank You for bringing us together… flowers and roses and teddy bears to you my friend."

The film directed by Kenneth Branagh, features him, and the likes of Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other eminent actors.

It is based on a mystery-thriller novel by Agatha Christie.