Oscars 2021: Fans upset over Chadwick Boseman losing out to Anthony Hopkins for Best Actor, call it 'disrespectful'

New Delhi: The 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman's fans were quite upset when the Academy Award for Best Actor was given to Anthony Hopkins instead of the late actor.

On April 25, Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards for his role in the film 'The Father', winning against the nominee and late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Although Hopkins secured a historic win by becoming the oldest person to win an Oscar, Boseman's fans were unhappy as they believe the 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' actor deserved it more. Some even called it 'disrespectful' for Boseman's family who attended the event.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and anger over the snub and cheered on the late actor Chadwick.

Have a look at their reactions:

Me when Chadwick Boseman didn't win for Best Actor#Oscars

— Siobhain (@summer0001) April 26, 2021

The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead...the most chaotic and unhinged thing I've ever seen. — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

So we’re really gonna snub Viola Davis AND Chadwick Boseman? That’s crazy... — (@rhyscarr__) April 26, 2021

NO ACADEMY AWARD FOR CHADWICK BOSEMAN? I'M PISSED. REST IN PEACE, KING. YOUR MOVIES WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tsv1h0tTF9 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 26, 2021

its sick how transparent the academy was in using chadwick boseman just for clicks and views, building everything up to the best actor award and inviting his family and giving him a tribute AND putting his head in gift bags and not giving him ANYTHING.... he deserves more respect — gwen (@phqntomthrd) April 26, 2021

An absent Anthony Hopkins winning over Chadwick Boseman during a ceremony built to end around a Boseman win while Joaquin Phoenix awkwardly stumbles through it all is...wow. Chaos! — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman may not have won a oscar this evening but he won our hearts and that’s what really matters. hope you’re doing good up there Chad.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/bwkEa9UMs8 — mrti ceo of paul rudd (@IR0NLANG) April 26, 2021

CHADWICK BOSEMAN GOT SNUBBED POSTHUMOUSLY?! I feel like... the entire goodwill of the evening just went down the tubes. He will now never win an Oscar, that’s horrible...#Oscars — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for the Best Actor Oscar and was the first black actor to be nominated posthumously in the category. The actor breathed his last on August 28, 2020, and died due to cancer.

Hopkins, 83, won the second Oscar of his storied career for a heart-wrenching performance as a man with dementia in ‘The Father.’

He did not attend the ceremony. With Sunday's win, Hopkins became the oldest actor ever to win an Academy Award.

The 93rd Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, was held from two locations in Los Angeles - Union Station and Dolby Theatre.

In India, it was viewed on April 26 from 5:30 am to 8:30 am.

There were many historic wins at the ceremony. Frances McDormand was honoured with her third Best Actress award while filmmaker Chloé Zhao`s "Nomadland" was named the Best Film. Zhao won Best Director for the film.