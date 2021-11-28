Priyanka Chopra's short but sassy feature in The Matrix Resurrections trailer goes viral! - Watch

New Delhi: Days after Priyanka Chopra's poster look from the 'The Matrix 4' released on social media, a clip from the film's TV spot featuring the global sensation has gone viral.

Several fan accounts have shared a glimpse of Priyanka's role in the film which has greatly excited fans.

In the clip, Priyanka is seen winking whilst wearing stylish sunglasses and a scarf. Fans were super excited to catch a glimpse of the 'desi girl' in the much-awaited film and couldn't wait to watch her have more screen time when the film hits theatres.

Take a look at the video:

In the previous movie poster, Priyanka's character featured wearing a red and blue coloured outfit. Fans have interpreted it as a hint at the red and blue pills from the first film of the popular franchise.

The main poster of 'The Matrix Resurrections' saw Erendira Ibarra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II take centre stage.

The Matrix Resurrections, produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, tells the story 20 years after The Matrix Revolutions. The film is all set to release theatrically in the US on December 22.

(With IANS inputs)

