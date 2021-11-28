हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's short but sassy feature in The Matrix Resurrections trailer goes viral! - Watch

Fans have been going gaga over Priyanka Chopra's appearance in 'The Matrix Resurrections' TV spot which has surfaced on social media.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s short but sassy feature in The Matrix Resurrections trailer goes viral! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Days after Priyanka Chopra's poster look from the 'The Matrix 4' released on social media, a clip from the film's TV spot featuring the global sensation has gone viral.

Several fan accounts have shared a glimpse of Priyanka's role in the film which has greatly excited fans.

In the clip, Priyanka is seen winking whilst wearing stylish sunglasses and a scarf. Fans were super excited to catch a glimpse of the 'desi girl' in the much-awaited film and couldn't wait to watch her have more screen time when the film hits theatres.

Take a look at the video:

 

In the previous movie poster, Priyanka's character featured wearing a red and blue coloured outfit. Fans have interpreted it as a hint at the red and blue pills from the first film of the popular franchise.

 

The main poster of 'The Matrix Resurrections' saw Erendira Ibarra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II take centre stage.

The Matrix Resurrections, produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, tells the story 20 years after The Matrix Revolutions. The film is all set to release theatrically in the US on December 22.

(With IANS inputs)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraThe Matrix 4The Matrix ResurrectionsThe Matrix 4 trailerPriyanka Chopra role in Matrix 4
Next
Story

Salman Khan requests fans not to 'waste' milk on 'Antim' posters, urges to help poor

Must Watch

PT39M1S

Taal Thok Ke: National Service Vs Familial Service