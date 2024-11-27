Shah Rukh Khan Reflects Mufasa’s Journey In New Video From Mufasa: The Lion King; ''Kaafi Milti Julti Hai Na Yeh Kahani''

New Delhi: The king is back to roar, and Shah Rukh Khan ensures audiences get a glimpse into his own journey as well! This year’s most anticipated family entertainer, 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' has captivated fans with its stellar voice cast in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Delving into the inspiring journey of Mufasa’s rise as the king of the jungle, Shah Rukh Khan, who is voicing for Mufasa in the Hindi version, shares a special glimpse of his profound connection with this iconic character from the film.

Have A Look At The Video:

In the newly released video, Shah Rukh Khan narrates the story of Mufasa, a tale of hardship, perseverance, and triumph, echoing his own inspiring journey to becoming one of India’s most beloved superstars.

Just as Mufasa rose above challenges to claim his rightful place as a leader, Shah Rukh Khan’s hard work and determination has cemented his legacy as the true Badshah of Indian cinema.

About 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Directed by Barry Jenkins the film explores the journey of an orphaned cub, Mufasa, rising as the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Joined by Rafiki, the tale introduces Taka, a lion of royal lineage, and a unique band of misfits in an inspiring adventure.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan breathed life into 'Mufasa,' While Aryan Khan voiced 'Simba' in The Lion King, showcasing a Father-Son duo both on and off Screen.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be releasing in Indian cinemas on 20th December 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu