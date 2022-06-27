NewsEntertainmentMovies
'Top Gun: Maverick' crosses $1 billion global collection, overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as 2022’s highest grosser

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' has overtaken Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange 2' to become the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Washington: Paramount/ Skydance`s `Top Gun: Maverick` has surpassed USD 1 billion worldwide, becoming only the second pandemic-era film to achieve this landmark feat.It took just 31 days for the aviators to get to USD 1B with the total through Sunday at an estimated USD 1.006 billion worldwide, including domestic`s estimated USD 521.7 million and USD 484.7 million from the international box office, as per Deadline.

This is also the first time Tom Cruise has hit that milestone in his 40-year-long career. The overseas holds on this 36-years-later sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski have been nothing short of stellar, with the last weekend collection off by just 21 per cent, and the current frame at USD 44.5M in 65 markets, down by only 26 per cent, which is remarkable.

According to Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick`s performance is a testament to the work that Paramount`s distribution and marketing teams put behind it, while Cruise himself deserves massive credit. The indefatigable star travelled to San Diego, Mexico City, Japan, Cannes, London and Seoul to promote the movie.

After his Korea trip, he even made a pit stop at the CineEurope convention in Barcelona this past Wednesday (en route from Seoul to the set of the next Mission: Impossible), thanking the exhibition personally for its efforts.

To recap its journey, upon release in late May, `Top Gun: Maverick` lit the fire with Cruise`s biggest domestic and international debuts; and the following weekend wasn`t swallowed up by the launch of Jurassic World Dominion, proving there`s room for more than one mega-movie in the market, which comes as a piece of good news for everyone after the last two years of uncertainty.

