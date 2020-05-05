हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bois Locker Room

10 members of Bois Locker Room identified, says Delhi Police

The devices used to engage in the offensive, vulgar communication have also been seized from the identified group members.

10 members of Bois Locker Room identified, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday (May 5, 2020) identified 10 members involved in the controversial Instagram group "Bois Locker Room".

An FIR under relevant sections of IT Act and IPC was registered on May 4, 2020, at PS Special Cell and investigation has been taken up by CyPAD Unit

Delhi Police said, "During social media monitoring, it was noticed that one Instagram group by the name "Bois Locker Room" was being used by the participants to share obscene messages and morphed pictures."

They added, "The concerned Platform, ie, Instagram has been asked to provide the details of the alleged accounts involved in the group. The details are awaited."

According to Delhi Police, as of now, about 10 members of the group have been identified. The identified members who are major, are being examined. The minor members of the group are being dealt with as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The devices used to engage in the offensive, vulgar communication have been seized from the identified group members.

Further action will be taken on the basis of material evidence that is gathered in the course of the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, tweeted, "Police has registered an FIR in the #BoysLockerRoom matter and a 15-year-old was held last evening. Hope all culprits are arrested soon. However young they may be, they must understand that it’s NOT OK to harass girls! The message should be delivered clearly once and for all!"
 

The incident came in the limelight when a girl shared screenshots of the group on social media platforms to highlight the matter. 

The Instagram group along with a few of the user ids were deactivated as soon as the incident went viral on social media. 

