19 injured in Srinagar as police fires pellet guns to disperse Muharram procession

Srinagar: At least 19 people were left injured while some suffered severe injuries to their faces during a clash with police on Saturday. A group was taking out a Muharram procession without prior permission from the Srinagar administration.

The procession started from Bemina area of ​​Srinagar on Saturday, the 9th day of Muharram, and when it reached Bemina Chowk, a clash ensued between the police and the people involved in the procession. The police tried to convince the people but they were not ready to leave. After which the police was forced to take action.

The police resorted to using tear gas shells and pellet guns to disperse the people.

A police officer said that people took out a procession in parts of Srinagar in violation of the restrictions imposed in view of COVID-19. In Srinagar, apart from Bemina, attempts were made to take out processions in other parts of the city as well.

Meanwhile, Section 144 CrPc has been imposed in parts of Srinagar and Budgam on Sunday. Authorities imposed the restriction to prevent people from taking out Muharram processions to mark the last day of the 10-day mourning period.

In Srinagar, the curbs have been imposed in Lal Chowk and Zadibal areas.

Shops and other business establishments in the areas where restrictions were in place, were shut, while public transport was off the roads, they said, adding however, few private vehicles were plying.