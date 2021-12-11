2 farmers died while returning home from the Tikri border

New Delhi: Two farmers, who were returning to their home from the farm laws protest site near New Delhi’s Tikri border died on Saturday (December 11) after their tractor hit a truck in Haryana, the police said.

According to police, the tractor-trailer they were riding on hit a truck in Haryana’s Hisar killing two farmers.

Thousands of farmers, who had been protesting against the three controversial farm laws, ended their protest and vacated border sites on Saturday as they launched a ‘victory march’ to their homes.

On November 19, Prime Minister Modi announced the repeal of farm laws that triggered a nationwide outrage among farmers and led to protests at various Delhi borders against the same.

The Farm Law Repeal Bill was later tabled in the parliament by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and was passed by both houses.

Later, the Centre invited farmers’ unions to form a committee to hold talks about their other demands like MSP and withdrawal of legal cases against protesters.

After the announcement, the farmers’ leaders announced that they will end the protest and vacate the sites on December 12.

More than 700 farmers have died, opposition and farmer leaders have said, during the protests.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at Delhi's border points on November 26 last year against the now-repealed three farm laws.

(With inputs from PTI)

