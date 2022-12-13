2001 Indian Parliament attack: 21 years ago, what happened on this day?

NEW DELHI: 21 years ago on this day, five terrorists attacked the Parliament House in India leading to the death of 9 people including police personnel, a photojournalist, and a gardener. President Drouapdi Murmu, in a tweet on Tuesday (Dec 13), paid tribute to the people who lost their lives during the deadly Parliament attack in 2001 by LeT terrorists. She wrote, "The nation pays homage to the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against terrorist attack on this day in 2001. We will always remain grateful to the bravehearts for their courage and supreme sacrifice."

The nation pays homage to the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against terrorist attack on this day in 2001. We will always remain grateful to the bravehearts for their courage and supreme sacrifice. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2022

What happened during the 2001 Parliament attack?

On December 13, 2001, a group of terrorists attacked the Parliament House in India. The attackers had managed to bypass security by using fake government labels on their cars. Many government officials and members of parliament were still inside the building at the time of the attack. The terrorists were armed with a variety of weapons, including AK-47s, grenade launchers, and grenades. The then Vice President of India Krishan Kant was in the building at the time and his guards exchanged gunfire with the attackers.

It is believed that the terrorists received instructions from Pakistan and that the attack was carried out under the guidance of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency. This attack came just a few weeks after a similar attack on the assembly of Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir, in which 38 people were killed.

In the aftermath of the attack, security measures were tightened and more resources were dedicated to preventing such attacks in the future.

The attack also had international repercussions. It strained relations between India and Pakistan and led to a significant increase in tensions between the two countries. It also raised concerns about the role of the ISI in supporting and directing terrorist attacks.

Overall, the attack on the Parliament House was a tragic and deeply unsettling event. It highlighted the ongoing threat of terrorism and the need for continued vigilance and efforts to combat it.

What happened to the accused?

After the attack on the Parliament House in India on December 13, 2001, the Delhi Police filed a report (FIR) and arrested four people. These people were tracked down with the help of evidence from the car used in the attack and their cell phone records. The accused were Mohammad Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain Guru (cousin of Afzal Guru) and S.A.R. Geelani, and Shaukat's wife Afsan Guru. Three of the people were sentenced to death, but one was later acquitted. In 2013, one of the people who had been sentenced to death was executed. His body was buried in Tihar jail.