6 dead, 4 injured in house collapse incidents as heavy showers wreak havoc in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: As rains continue to batter Madhya Pradesh, at least six people were killed and four bore injuries in two incidents of house collapse in Rewa and Singrauli districts on Sunday (August 1), PTI cited officials as saying.

As per the police, a 35-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother and two daughter (aged 7 and 8 years), died in Rewa when their mud house collapsed on Sunday morning. The incident took place in Ghuchiyari Bahera village under Garh police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters, Rewa Collector Ilayaraja T said.

“Another minor daughter of the man received injuries and she was admitted to Gangev Hospital,” he added. Eyewitnesses told PTI that the administration team failed to reach the spot timely due to lack of a proper road connecting the village. “A motorable road is about three km away from the village”, they told the news agency.

While in Singrauli district, a 10-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister lost their lives after their mud house caved in. This incident occurred at Sailo area under Vindhya Nagar police station limits at around 1 am, Jayant police post in-charge Abhimanyu Dwivedi said.

Dwivedi added that the parents and another minor sister were also hurt in the collapse and are currtently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rains over the next 24 hours, prompting it to notify a 'red alert' for 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning are expected at isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur, P K Saha, senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal office informed.

The weather department has also issued an ‘orange alert' till Monday morning in 16 other districts - Bhopal, Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Agar-Malwa.

(With agency inputs)

