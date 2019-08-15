73rd Independence Day: Bravehearts of Indian Army honoured with Gallantry Awards

The brave hearts of Indian Army will be honoured with gallantry awards on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday. Indian Army’s Sapper Prakash Jadhav of 1 Rashtriya Rifles (Mahar) will be conferred Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for his gallant role in operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Eight Army personnel will also be conferred Shaurya Chakra, five of them posthumously.

Live TV

Kirti Chakra:

SAPPER PRAKASH JADHAV: THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS / FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS)

On November 27, 2018, a cordon and search operation was launched in a village of Jammu and Kashmir and Sapper Prakash Jadhav was leading the search party. Suddenly, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on search party but he effectively retaliated and eliminated one terrorist. Meanwhile, second terrorist opened fire and threw a petrol bomb. He sustained bullet injuries and due to the petrol bomb fire spread all over the house he could not extricate himself and succumbed to his gunshot wounds and burn injuries.

Sapper Prakash Jadhav was also recommended for Gallantry award for an operation conducted on 25 October 2018 in which he neutralized a hardcore terrorist. He made supreme sacrifice of his life in true traditions of Indian Army. For this act of courage beyond the call of duty and conspicuous gallantry Sapper Prakash Jadhav is recommended for the award of “KIRTI CHAKRA (POSTHUMOUS)”.

SHAURYA CHAKRA:

LIEUTENANT COLONEL AJAY SINGH KUSHWAH: SENA MEDAL THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES / 3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES NOVEMBER 22, 2018

On November 22, 2018, specific input was received of presence of terrorists in an area in Jammu and Kashmir. The officer immediately sprang into action and led a small team to cordon suspected the area. While cordon was being laid, terrorists detected the movement and rushed out firing indiscriminately. The officer undeterred by fire, quickly retaliated pinning down leading Terrorist. Detecting exact location of the Officer, group of four terrorists charged towards his location. In bold display of raw courage, conspicuous gallantry and unflinching fighting spirit the Officer controlled situation and let the terrorists close in to fair visible distance. For displaying extraordinary tactical acumen, dauntless courage, sterling leadership qualities and self example with utter disregard to personal safety, leading to neutralization of six hardcore terrorists, Lieutenant Colonel Ajay Singh Kushwah, Sena Medal is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA”.

MAJOR VIBHUTI SHANKAR DHOUNDIYAL: THE CORPS OF ELECTRONIC AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS / 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) 10 NOVEMBER 2018-18 FEBRUARY 2019

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal had exhibited unparalleled valour and exceptional leadership qualities in various operations resulting in elimination of five terrorists and recovery of 200 Kilograms of explosive material. On 17 February 2019, when input of presence of terrorist group in a village was received, the officer planned a Battalion level operation. During search, officer was fired upon by terrorist hiding in a cow shed resulting in multiple gunshot injuries to him. Officer succumbed to his injuries at operation site while fighting with terrorists. Terrorist eliminated was identified a foreign terrorist of category, responsible for IED attack on security forces.

For displaying conspicuous bravery and unparalleled courage resulting in elimination of one terrorist Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA (POSTHUMOUS)”.

CAPTAIN MAHESH KUMAR BHURE: THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS / 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES 25 NOVEMBER 2018

On 25 November 2018, Captain Mahesh Kumar Bhure led a team in Jammu & Kashmir, wherein he planned and led the operation in which six top terrorist commanders were eliminated. For his display of exemplary leadership under heavy fire and unparalleled courage under the most challenging circumstances, Captain Mahesh Kumar Bhure is recommend for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA”.

LANCE NAIK SANDEEP SINGH: 4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) SEPTEMBER 21, 2018

On 22 September 2018, Lance Naik Sandeep Singh was the leading scout of the Special Forces squad under Captain Gurjeet Saini which was carrying out search operation to locate and neutralise an infiltrated group of hardcore foreign terrorists at an altitude of 12,500 feet in Jammu & Kashmir. Sandeep Singh displayed raw courage and utmost gallantry in personally eliminating one foreign terrorist, seriously injuring two terrorists and sacrificing his own life in highest traditions of the Indian Army thereby ensuring safety of his squad and subsequent elimination of three terrorists. For this selflessness and conspicuous courage beyond the call of duty, Lance Naik Sandeep Singh is recommended for the award of ‘SHAURYA CHAKRA (POSTHUMOUS)’.



SEPOY BRAJESH KUMAR: THE PUNJAB REGIMENT / 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) 26 OCTOBER 2018

On 26 October 2018, based on input regarding presence of terrorists in a village in Jammu & Kashmir an operation was launched. For displaying indomitable courage and undaunting bravery beyond call of duty in eliminating a Pakistani terrorist, Sepoy Brajesh Kumar is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA (POSTHUMOUS)”.

SEPOY HARI SINGH: THE GRENADIERS / 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) 18 FEBRUARY 2019

On night of February 17-18, 2019, based on input regarding presence of terrorist group in a village in Jammu & Kashmir. Sepoy Late Hari Singh alongwith Major Late Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal led the search from front. For display of conspicuous courage and unparalleled devotion to duty, Sepoy Hari Singh is recommended for the award of “SHAURYA CHAKRA (POSTHUMOUS)”.

RIFLEMAN AJVEER SINGH CHAUHAN: 6TH BATTALION THE GARHWAL RIFLES 18 AUGUST 2018

On August 18, 2018, Rifleman Ajveer Singh Chauhan was a part of an ambush along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. For displaying raw courage, presence of mind with utter disregard to personal safety, Rifleman Ajveer Singh Chauhan is recommended for “SHAURYA CHAKRA” for neutralising two terrorists and successfully eliminating the infiltration bid.

RIFLEMAN SHIVE KUMAR: THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY / 31ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) 31 AUGUST 2018

On August 31, 2018, Rifleman Shive Kumar was part of the seek and destroy mission in an area in Jammu & Kashmir. For this gallantry act of exceptional valour and exemplary raw courage, Rifleman Shive Kumar is recommended for the award of SHAURYA CHAKRA (POSTHUMOUS).