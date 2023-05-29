topStoriesenglish2615344
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN ROAD ACCIDENT

8 Killed As Tractor Trolley Falls Into Gorge In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu; PM Modi Announces Compensation

Jhunjhunu collector Khushaal Yadav said a total of 34 victims were admitted to hospitals and of them, eight died

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

Jaipur: Eight persons, including six women and two minors, were killed and 26 others injured on Monday when a tractor trolley carrying them fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said. The incident took place in the evening when the victims were returning from a hilltop temple. Jhunjhunu Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said that all the injured were admitted at different hospitals in Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts.

Jhunjhunu collector Khushaal Yadav said that as per the latest information, a total of 34 victims were admitted to hospitals and of them, eight died.

The deceased included six women and two minors while many of the survivors are men, he said. The victims were returning from Mansa Mata temple where a religious programme was going on, police said, adding the incident occurred at a distance of nearly one km from the temple. It seems that the driver lost control of the tractor trolley following which it collided with a pole and fell into the gorge, they said.

PM Modi Express Anguish, Announces Compensation

 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the accident and announced compensation. "Pained by the tractor accident in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a quick recovery. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO tweeted quoting him.

 

 

Police said a search operation is being conducted at the accident site to look for survivors, if any. State minister Rajendra Singh Gudha also reached the CHC in Udaipurwati soon after he got the information about the accident and enquired about it from the officials and locals.

