Kanwar yatra

A decision post discussion with other states: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Kanwar Yatra

Stating that the Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair and the state government, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said he will take the decision regarding the yatra after discussing with other states, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair and the state government will take the decision regarding the yatra after discussing with other states, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Dhami told the news agency, "Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair. We will discuss the issue with other states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. A decision will be taken after the meet.

"Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court has extended the stay on the Char Dham Yatra till July 28.The Kanwar Yatra an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees.This time every year during the Hindu calendar month of saavan, thousands of devotees from across India, undertake the pilgrimage called Kanwar Yatra.These pilgrims visit Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the waters of river Ganga. Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples.

Earlier, it was reported that the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow the Kanwar Yatra from July 25 this year. As per The Times of India report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare guidelines for conducting the yatra while ensuring full compliance to COVID-19 protocols.  

