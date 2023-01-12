AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal gets Rs 164 cr recovery notice for allegedly publishing political ads garbed as govt advertisements

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is facing yet another issue as it has been hit with a recovery notice for approximately Rs 164 crore from the Delhi Government's Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP). The notice has been issued by DIP for the alleged publishing of political advertisements under the guise of government advertisements.

"The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) includes interest on the amount and the ruling AAP in Delhi. It is mandatory to pay the full amount within 10 days. If the Aam Aadmi Party convenor fails to do so, all legal action will be taken in a time-bound manner, including attachment of party properties, as per the previous order of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi," said a source from the DIP as quoted by ANI.

Delhi | The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) issued a recovery notice of Rs 164 crores to the National convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal. The amount needs to be paid within 10 days: Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

This notice comes a month after the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V.K. Saxena had directed the Chief Secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements published under the guise of government advertisements.

Also Read: On Yamuna Pollution in Delhi, BJP's scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal govt

This development is yet another blow to the AAP government, which has been facing several controversies in recent times. The party is yet to respond to this notice.

This issue is likely to become a matter of debate and criticism for the AAP government in the coming days, as it continues to face questions about the use of public funds for political campaigning.

Earlier, the BJP had accused AAP of using public funds to pay Rs 25 crore as legal fees for ministers involved in the Delhi Excise policy scam case.

(With agency inputs)