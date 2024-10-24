AAP Government Reinstates Delhi Bus Marshals, Announces 4-Month Anti-Pollution Deployment

In a major pre-Diwali relief for thousands of Delhi’s Bus Marshals, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday announced their reinstatement for four months, with a promise of permanent employment on the horizon. The announcement was made as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle pollution in the capital.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj shared the news, saying that the marshals, who had been unjustly removed from their jobs, will now be reappointed as civil defense volunteers. Bharadwaj credited the relentless struggle of the marshals and the leadership of former CM Arvind Kejriwal for forcing the BJP-led central government to back down.

"This is a major victory for Delhi’s Bus Marshals. They have struggled hard, and with Arvind Kejriwal’s backing, they have now secured their jobs," said Bharadwaj during a press conference. He highlighted the critical role these marshals will play in the ongoing fight against pollution in the capital, being deployed to support anti-pollution initiatives in the next four months.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also shared a post on her ‘X’ handle (formerly Twitter), highlighting Kejriwal’s commitment to the people of Delhi. "The son of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has once again fulfilled his promise. The marshals will be reinstated, and we are working towards securing permanent employment for them," she wrote.



Following the announcement, a delegation of Bus Marshals met with Chief Minister Atishi, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar at the Delhi Secretariat. The marshals, who faced months of job uncertainty, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the AAP government, with special thanks to Arvind Kejriwal for his unwavering support throughout their struggle.

"We owe this victory to Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government. Without their support, we would still be fighting for our jobs," said one of the marshals.

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj further highlighted the struggles faced by Delhi’s youth under the BJP-led central government. He noted that thousands of individuals working in civil defense, bus marshals, and other small jobs in Delhi’s government departments were removed from their positions without consideration for their families' survival.

"These young people, earning just Rs 18,000 to 20,000 a month, were left wondering how they would pay rent and put food on the table," said Bharadwaj. He emphasized that the central government’s actions lacked empathy and left thousands unemployed.

Bharadwaj also recounted the marshals’ protests, which were supported by AAP leaders, including Kejriwal. "The bus marshals fought bravely. They were dragged by the police, arrested, and even had false cases filed against them by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta. But they didn’t give up," he said.

Minister Bharadwaj announced that the marshals will be reappointed for four months as civil defense volunteers, with the promise of permanent reinstatement. He also commended the bus marshal sisters who had shown incredible courage during their protests, "I salute the brave Bus Marshal sisters who were abused and kicked, yet continued their fight for justice. Their courage has led to this victory today," he added further.