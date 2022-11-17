Aditya Thackeray on Balasaheb’s memorial day: ‘Every breath is for country, Maharashtra, Shiv Sena‘

New Delhi: Aditya Thackeray today made a promise on Thursday (November 17, 2022), that every breath he will take will be for the country, Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks. He tweets this on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray’s death. His tweet is currently being debated. Balasaheb Thackeray established the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966. Shiv Sena first fought the battle of Marathi man, then took the Hindutva stance. Balasaheb Thackeray coined the phrase “Garva Se Kahon Hey Hum Hindu Hai.” Balasaheb Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966. Shiv Sena first fought the Marathi man's battle before taking the Hindutva stance. The slogan Garva Se Kahon Hey Hum Hindu Hai was coined by Balasaheb Thackeray.

“Salute to Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray on his memorial day! My promise to you on your memorial day, every breath is for the country, Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks! Aditya Thackeray tweeted this content to Balasaheb Thackeray.” His tweet is becoming a topic of discussion in political circles.

We have a problem because Uddhav Thackeray joined the Congress and NCP in 2019. The rebel MLAs have spread all kinds of allegations about their inability to take a stand on a variety of issues. In the midst of all of this, the Shiv Sena party is fractured. Following the transfer of power in the state, Aditya Thackeray has become extremely active. Eknath Shinde, the staunch Shiv Sainik leader, rebelled, causing a ruckus in the Shiv Sena. Aditya Thackeray has once again entered the field of party building. As mentioned in an article by Sakal.

Aditya Thackeray is seen directly contacting the public after assuming power through various rallies. In the context of the upcoming municipal elections, BJP allies are targeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a gathering organised to strengthen the party bond. Resign and face the elections if you dare. Scammers are no longer welcome in Maharashtra. He has stated that he will teach the insurgents a lesson a la Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. Will Aditya Thackeray be able to resurrect the Shiv Sena? It will be interesting to see what happens.

(With agencies inputs)