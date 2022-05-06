हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Food poisoning

After Kerala, three students fall ill after eating shawarma in Tamil Nadu

The students of Veterinary College and Research Institute had gone out for dinner on Thursday night and had Shawarma. 

After Kerala, three students fall ill after eating shawarma in Tamil Nadu
Representational image

Thanjavur: Three students of Veterinary College and Research Institute at Orathanadu here, who consumed Shawarma swooned at their hostel rooms due to food poisoning and were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The three students -- Praveen (22), Parameswaran (21) and Manikandan (21) -- staying at the institute's hostel had gone out for dinner on Thursday night and had Shawarma -- a dish of Arabic origin -- at a restaurant in Orathanadu. After returning to the hostel, the three fainted in their rooms after vomiting. Subsequently, they were rushed to the hospital.

This incident comes in the backdrop of a 16-year-old girl who died of food poisoning after eating Shawarma at a local eatery in Kasaragod district, Kerala recently.

Shawarma is thinly sliced pieces of marinated meat, like lamb, chicken or beef rolled into a flat bread. 

