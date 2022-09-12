Akshay Kumar promoting 'DOWRY SYSTEM'? Uproar over Nitin Gadkari's tweet on road safety - WATCH

A post by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari insisting on 6 airbags in the car has created a ruckus. He had shared a video related to the road safety campaign, which is being linked to the dowry system. Apart from this, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is seen in the video, has also come under attack from politicians and social media users. Union Minister Gadkari shared a video on Friday in support of 6 airbags. He wrote, "Make life safe by traveling in a vehicle with 6 airbags." Akshay Kumar is also seen in this video. Now many politicians react and say that the dowry system is being promoted through this video (Taking or giving a dowry is a punishable offence in India). However, Akshay does not use the word 'dowry' in the video, not the content of the video anyway or the other giving such an impression.

The Video Clip

The advertisement received backlash on the internet for allegedly promoting dowry culture. However, the video shows the farewell scene of a girl. It is seen that the father is crying while bidding farewell to his daughter after marriage. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar comes and alerts him about the safety of his daughter and son-in-law. He says, "Aisi gaadi mein beti ko bida karoge toh rona toh aayega hi na...". After this, the father enumerates the merits of the vehicle, but Akshay asks about 6 airbags. The car is changed at the end of the video.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts

This is such a problematic advertisement. Who passes such creatives? Is the government spending money to promote the safety aspect of a car or promoting the evil& criminal act of dowry through this ad? https://t.co/0QxlQcjFNI — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) September 11, 2022

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "This is such a problematic advertisement. Who passes such creatives? Is the government spending money on promoting the safety aspect of a car or promoting the evil & criminal act of dowry through this ad?" Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale also reacted to the advertisement saying it was "disgusting to see the Indian government officially promoting dowry."