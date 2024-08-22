Al-Qaeda Inspired Terror Module Aiming To Create 'Khilafat' In India Busted By Delhi Police

In a breakthrough just a week after Independence Day, the Delhi Police has dismantled a terror module allegedly inspired by al-Qaeda. In a coordinated effort by police forces from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, 14 individuals suspected of being connected to a terrorist group were arrested. The group was allegedly planning a series of high-profile attacks aimed at establishing a 'Khilafat' in India.

According to a statement from the Delhi Police, "The module, led by Dr. Ishtiyaq from Ranchi (Jharkhand), was intending to declare a 'Khilafat' and carry out significant terrorist activities in the country."

Authorities disclosed that the members of the group had received training at various locations, including instruction on handling weapons. The operation was initiated after crucial intelligence revealed the group's plans and locations. The collaboration between the Delhi Police and state forces played a key role in identifying and neutralizing the threat.

During the operation, six suspects were apprehended in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, where they were undergoing weapons training. Additionally, eight individuals were detained in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for further investigation. Police also seized arms, ammunition, and materials related to terrorist activities.

Delhi Police officials stated that the investigation is still ongoing, with more arrests expected as the raids continue.

Earlier in February this year, the Delhi Police arrested an alleged member of a Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. The accused, a retired army personnel, is believed to have played a crucial role in receiving arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC). Identified as Riyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Kupwara district, he was apprehended on Sunday at the New Delhi Railway Station, according to police reports.