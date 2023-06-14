topStoriesenglish2621349
NewsIndia
WRESTLERS’ PROTEST

Amid Wrestlers’ Protest, Wrestling Federation of India To Hold Elections On July 6

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has assured that the ongoing probe by Delhi Police against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be completed before June 15.

Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:39 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Amid Wrestlers’ Protest, Wrestling Federation of India To Hold Elections On July 6

New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections are set to be held on July 6 amid the ongoing protest by wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, this was announced by the newly-appointed returning officer for WFI elections Mahesh Mittal Kumar.

The process of filing nominations will begin on June 19. "Whereas, the undersigned has been appointed as the Returning Officer by the Indian Olympic Association vide its letter No. IOA/I-28/2023/1350 dated 12th June 2023 for the purpose of conducting the election of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India(WFI), which is an affiliate member of the Indian Olympic Association(IOA)," the statement by the office of the returning officer read.

The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) organised a three-member ad hoc committee on April 27 as mandated by the Sports Ministry, and two members were named to oversee WFI's day-to-day activities and pick wrestlers for international events in the interim term.

After a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Wednesday said the government assured that the ongoing probe by Delhi Police against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be completed before June 15.

Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat along with other wrestlers had been on a protest in the national capital since the beginning of this year in order to press for the arrest of the Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment.

Earlier on Monday, former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar was appointed as the returning officer for the Wrestling Federation of India elections by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Joint Secretary and Acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey on Monday confirmed the appointment of Justice MM Kumar through an official letter, also authorising him (Kumar) to appoint an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) and other staff to assist him in conducting the elections.

The elections will be critical in moulding the future of wrestling in India and deciding the federation's leadership. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile