Amul launches Tulsi, Ginger milk to boost immunity during COVID-19

New Delhi: In order to boost immunity among its consumer at the time of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Amul has come out with two new flavours — 'Ginger' and 'Tulsi' milk. The milk will be available in both cans as well as packets. The 125 ml can is priced at Rs 25.

These drinks can be consumed regularly by any age group at any hour of the day. The packs have a shelf life of 6 months at room temperature.

Amul Managing Director R.S. Sodhi reasoned that since a coronavirus vaccine is still to come, their new milk variants will ensure people have enough immunity till then to fight the deadly virus.

Amul was recently in headlines after its official Twitter handle was briefly restricted over their apparent anti-China post.

Earlier in April, Amul India had introduced 'Turmeric'-flavoured milk in the market. The company had launched it in butterscotch flavoured in 200 MAV bottle. The company has priced it at Rs 30. The Haldi-milk, also called 'Golden milk' is considered beneficial for increasing the ability to fight against diseases.

Tulsi, which is considered sacred by many, is said to have anti-microbial and anti-allergic property, so it is extremely useful for treating bacterial and fungal infections. Similarly, ginger can also help in boosting your immunity. Strong and perfect immunity is all we need at this juncture to combat the virus. Ginger is rich in anti-inflammatory properties along with properties that aid in increasing the body’s immunity.

