Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy orders probe into death of 11 patients at Tirupati hospital, announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the death of 11 COVID-19 patients at Ruia Hospital in Andhra Pradesh`s Tirupati on Monday. The patients, who were on ventilator support, died due to low pressure in the medical oxygen supply at the hospital, according to Chittoor District Collector Harinarayan.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister ordered a probe and sought a detailed report from concerned officials, said an ANI report. Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakhs ex-gratia for the families of those who died at Ruia Hospital, Tirupati last night.

"Reasons for the incident must be identified and steps should be taken to ensure that no such incidents occur again," CM Reddy is quoted by ANI as saying. The Andhra CM further ordered to monitor the situation at every hospital in the state round the clock, directing officials to give special focus on the management of oxygen systems in hospitals besides oxygen collection and supply.

"This mishap took place due to the reduction of pressure in the oxygen supply. 11 patients who were on ventilators lost their lives," Hospital Superintendent Dr Bharati told ANI.

Soon after getting information about the incident, the District Collector and Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot.

Speaking to media persons, the Chittoor District Collector said, "As of now, the death of 11 patients has been confirmed. Treatment is going on for the remaining patients at the hospital. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm due to low pressure in the medical oxygen supply. Several COVID patients are on ventilators there. The pressure was reduced for hardly five minutes. Meanwhile, an oxygen tanker came but before the hospital authorities could set it up, we lost 11 patients."

"There is adequate oxygen in the hospital. Almost 1,000 patients are getting treatment here. The hospital has 700 oxygen beds and the remaining 300 are regular beds. Around 30 doctors are working on a war footing. Tomorrow more oxygen will come. The oxygen tanker has to come from Chennai. It got delayed by some time. An investigation, including police inquiry, will be taken up," Harinarayan added.

